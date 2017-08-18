NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Star To Make NFL Preseason Debut As Ezekiel Elliott’s Appeal Continues

As NFL rumors have revolved around Ezekiel Elliott this preseason, a recent report is indicating that a Dallas Cowboys star player will take the field this weekend. Elliott was recently announced to have received a six-game suspension from the NFL. That led to news that the NFL Players Association was appealing the decision on behalf of Elliott. Meanwhile, the league’s top running back in terms of total yards last season has been watching preseason games from the sidelines. He’s not the only major starter that hasn’t participated in the games, but he’s certainly been the one most in the spotlight recently.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to go a perfect 3-0 in these exhibition games as they face the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. It’s unlikely that Ezekiel Elliott will participate in this particular NFL preseason game due to his recent practice situation. While the star running back probably won’t make any appearance in the game, a fellow star player will be on the field and he’s ready to go. Wide receiver Dez Bryant will make his preseason debut on Saturday, according to the Dallas Morning News. Apparently, Bryant is quite anxious to get out on the gridiron and even indicated that he “can’t wait” because “it’s extremely tough sitting out.”

Bryant didn’t participate in the Cowboys’ first two games of the preseason but neither did Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott. Still, the Cowboys won the NFL Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals before getting a victory last week against the Los Angeles Rams. The 28-year-old star receiver said he’s excited and didn’t mind waiting for some time for the opportunity because a player can “go out there and show what you can do.”

The Cowboys spent four weeks practicing in Southern California ahead of Saturday’s home game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Bryant indicated he was happy with the progress made over practices.

“Camp was great. It was outstanding. I think we came out here and we showed what we were made of. We’re ready for the season to start. It’s been fun out here and it’s time to get back to Dallas and put on a show for the home crowd.”

According to Bleacher Report‘s Timothy Rapp, Dez Bryant missed a combined 10 games over the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the most of them in the 2015 NFL season when he played in just nine games, before managing to be on the field for 13 games last season. Over that most recent campaign, Elliott had 796 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 receptions. Those numbers are a far cry from his career-best stats in the 2012 through 2014 seasons.

Elliott reportedly did not take snaps against the Cowboys’ first team during practice on Thursday so don’t expect to see the star running back against the Colts. However, Dez Bryant will get on the field possibly along with other starters including quarterback Dak Prescott. Seeing that tandem could help Cowboys fans take their minds off the ongoing worry over Elliott’s suspension for the coming season. At the very least, fans may get to see how the Cowboys will run their offense with the weapons they currently have available.

The Dallas Cowboys are five-point favorites to win at home on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the NFL Network.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]