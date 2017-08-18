‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Judi Evans On Bonnie And Justin, Fake Adrienne Feels Bad About Lucas, Is At Anjelica’s Mercy

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie Lockhart, posing as Adrienne Kiriakis, will kiss Justin (Wally Kurth). However, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will still want her back. He will continue to plead with the woman he thinks is Adrienne. This makes Bonnie feel bad for him, but she is at Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) mercy. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actress Judi Evans discussed the complicated doppelganger storyline.

Instead of going to Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) court hearing, Bonnie will go on a shopping spree. Judi Evans said that the freedom has gone to Bonnie’s head. However, Justin won’t be the only person questioning why she didn’t attend the hearing. Anjelica will also have some stern words for the escaped felon. Nobody is going to believe Bonnie is Adrienne unless she starts acting the part. This is especially true where Sonny is concerned. That is her son and he was facing murder charges. For her not to show up at the hearing would raise all kinds of red flags.

“Bonnie doesn’t take it well when people tell her what to do, but she’s in a situation where she is at Anjelica’s mercy. If Anjelica pulls the plug on their plan, Bonnie could end up back in prison.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the fake Adrienne faces Justin at the Salem police department. She apologizes and says things are over between her and Lucas. Using her flirtatious charm, claiming she wants him back, Justin takes the bait. Evans said Kiriakis can’t believe his good luck that his ex-wife wants to get back together. Justin and “Adrienne” seal the deal with a kiss.

“Bonnie is the ultimate con person. She thought she might be a little rusty at her game, and was fearful that she wouldn’t be able to pull it off. But it’s different with Justin than it is with Lucas. Justin wasn’t on her radar. This is the first time she’s been together with him, whereas with Lucas, there was more of a risk, because they had crossed paths years ago in Salem.”

DOOL spoilers reveal that Justin wants to have sex. However, Bonnie knows this can’t happen. He will instantly know she isn’t Adrienne once he looks at her body. She has to come up with a quick plan to fend off Justin’s advances without sending off alarm bells. However, there will be another issue soon afterward. Lucas shows up at her door. He’s drunk again and bares his soul to her. He tells the fake Adrienne that he can’t live without her, which makes Bonnie feel guilty.

“There is a part of Bonnie that feels really awful. She has never experienced the kind of love that Lucas expresses for Adrienne. It touches her. Bonnie also sees what she has done to this poor guy, and she feels genuinely bad for him.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Lucas will make advances toward Bonnie. Since she already has the hots for him and feels bad about the situation, she can’t resist. The two end up in bed together. Then, Anjelica and Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) show up and she will have some serious explaining to do.

What do you think is going to happen with Justin, Bonnie, and Lucas on DOOL?

