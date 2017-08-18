Kevin Durant Slams OKC Teacher Who Sad He Was A Bad Example For Students

Kevin Durant had some strong words for an Oklahoma City teacher who used him as a teaching aide for a class. In a handout obtained by SB Nation, the teacher encourages her students to think of Kevin Durant as a bad example of how they should conduct themselves.

“KD left the OKC Thunder last summer after falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Following the end of the season, he decided it was in his best interest to join the very same team that has just knocked him out of the playoffs. Don’t be like KD. Don’t take the easy way out,” the note said before comparing Durant’s actions to plagiarism, cheating and unfinished homework.

Ouch! Those are some harsh words and it looks like Durant thought so too. “Whoever did this should be fired and thrown in jail, ” he tweeted in response.

While Kevin Durant was slammed as a bad example, the teacher praised Michael Jordan but not for the reasons you’d expect.

“The greatest thing this man ever did? Saving the Looney Tunes from a lifetime of servitude to an alien race. Did MJ take the easy way out? Did he ever back down from a challenge? NO! Be like Mike,” the note hilariously said of Michael Jordan.

"DON'T BE A…Kevin Durant" "DO BE A …Michael Jordan"https://t.co/00R9nQg4HH — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 18, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Kevin Durant has been criticized for making the move to The Golden State Warriors when he did. As The Mercury News, Durant has been slammed for not “finishing what he started” at OKC Thunder, i.e. failing to take them to the championship. But, as the article notes, Kevin was not born and raised in Oklahoma, so it seems unfair to argue that that was his responsibility when he played for Oklahoma City. He isn’t LeBron James playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

whoever did this should be fired and thrown in jail. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2017

Kevin Durant has become known for his readiness to clap back on social media. Recently, former ESPN commentator and current conservative mouthpiece, Britt McHenry, seemed to send a subliminal tweet (sub-tweet) to Durant in which she criticized him for declining President Trump’s invitation to visit The White House. The NBA champions typically visit to receive congratulations from the president but K.D has said he will not attend because he’s no fan of Trump and his policies.

boo hoo. Sad story…..keep tellin me more ???? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2017

Here’s what K.D had to say on Twitter in response to McHenry’s tweet: “boo hoo. Sad story…..keep tellin me more.”

Kevin Durant isn't interested in a White House visit pic.twitter.com/TdMm9N4bn8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 17, 2017

Do you think that Kevin Durant overreacted when he responded to the teacher using him as a bad example to her students? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Kevin Durant claps back at teacher who tells students to be like Michael Jordan, not KD https://t.co/MvdQbCDyg1 pic.twitter.com/9XjCMrq6op — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2017

