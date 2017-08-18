WWE Star Roman Reigns Talks About John Cena Match, But When Will It Happen?

Can a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena WWE match happen soon? It just might happen based on recent comments from “The Big Dog” when asked about battling the 16-time WWE champion. Current WWE free agent John Cena has been a member of the professional wrestling organization for quite some time now but has yet to engage in a one-on-one match with the former member of The Shield. Both starts are on different brands within WWE currently, although these two stars seem destined to collide. Does Roman Reigns want it to happen, though?

The current WWE Raw roster member is battling in a Fatal 4-Way this coming Sunday at WWE’s SummerSlam 2017 PPV. He’ll take on Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena will be involved in a match booked on SmackDown Live as he takes on former “Mr. Money in the Bank” Baron Corbin. Still, Reigns was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and spoke on several topics, including his promo in the ring on Raw one night after defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Reigns said he felt he “had everyone on a string” at that moment, and he even realized he was eating into time for another match on the Raw card.

So, now that he’s defeated one of WWE’s top superstars of all-time, what about John Cena? Reigns commented on whether or not he wants to have a match with him in the future.

“I think so. If you’re here for the right reasons — and this doesn’t just go for wrestling, this is anything, this is what drives our world — you wanna be in there with the best. To say John Cena is not one of the best of all time is asinine. He is. He’s a 16-time heavyweight champion. There’s only two men in the whole world that can say that. So to be able to share the ring with him, to do a big fight with John Cena, I’m all for that.”

Reigns goes on to mention that he didn’t come to WWE just to “blend in” but to “stick out.”

“I’m stepping up. I think I’ve proved that over the years. I think, what a great way to honor both of our careers and what we’re trying to do and the way we try to drive this train. What better way to do it than in the ring, one on one.”

While there’s no rumored match planned between Roman Reigns and John Cena, it’s been talked about for quite a while now. WWE has teased it. Fans have discussed it. The two competitors even traded tweet jabs at one another last month. Now, they’ll be part of the same WWE pay-per-view this weekend, and free agent John Cena is reportedly heading to the WWE Raw program to compete in the weeks after the PPV event. That could set up a Reigns vs. Cena WWE match at some point very soon.

Both superstars could very well stake a claim towards the WWE Universal Championship unless Reigns wins it this Sunday. It’s a prize that John Cena has yet to win, and it could be the one he wins to break Ric Flair’s record of major championship reigns. As to when this match might happen involving Cena vs. Reigns, that’s anyone’s guess. WWE loves to tease and build up to epic matches for major PPV events. The biggest show is next year’s WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. There’s also the Royal Rumble 2018 in January. Ironically, both Reigns and Cena are currently tied as favorites for the Paddy Power betting odds to win that Rumble match. If one wins, could the other be the champion they face at Mania?

The two will probably be face-to-face soon. It will not be all that surprising to have John Cena and Roman Reigns cross paths in some capacity once Cena starts working on WWE’s Raw show. Whether their confrontation occurs during a Cena or Reigns’ promo in the ring or a booked match of some sort, it should be interesting to see what transpires. Most likely, WWE will tease a match, but it will not happen until a bigger event than Raw. However, in the mind of Roman Reigns and many fans, this match with John Cena will happen one day in the future. As Reigns would say, “Believe that.”

[Featured Image by WWE]