‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: James Colludes With Sheila, Blindsides Eric In A Shady Scheme

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that James (Ian Buchanan) schemes with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) during the week of August 21. Sheila convinces the doctor to lie about her condition and imply that she needs to stay in the Forrester mansion to recuperate. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Eric believes the doctor and urges his wife, Quinn (Rena Sofer), to be nice to Sheila while she recovers.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Eric called James to examine Sheila. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that James immediately had his guard up assuming that Sheila was up to something. The handsome doctor decides to sit Sheila down, and they have a tense conversation.

Apparently. Sheila knew that Eric would contact James and got information on her daughter Mary, a child she shares with James. It gave her the upper hand when James sat down to examine her mental status.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila informs James that she has been in contact with their daughter, Mary. Her daughter told her why James has been out of the loop professionally, and of course, she used to benefit her situation. Sheila uses the information she has on James to blackmail him into following her directions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila makes sure to tell him that if he doesn’t follow her lead, she will make sure the information gets out and it will destroy his reputation.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that James doesn’t want to lie to the Forresters. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) comes by to hear what James has to say about Sheila. James realizes that he has to lie to them about Sheila’s mental status, but hates that it has come to this. James fabricates his examination results and reveals that Sheila’s altercation with Quinn has left her fragile — she cannot be left alone.

"Don't underestimate me EVER." Who else got a chill down their spine knowing what Sheila is capable of? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/X0xilbwYZn — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) August 16, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that James wants to do the right thing for Eric and Brooke, but he cannot risk Sheila blowing up his life either. James believes that he can manage Sheila alone and talk her out of whatever she has planned. Will Eric get blindsided by Sheila’s evil plan? Will James blow the whistle on Shiela’s game?

