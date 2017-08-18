‘Overwatch’ News: When Does ‘Overwatch’ Competitive Season 6 Start?

Overwatch players have just over a week left to compete in the Overwatch Competitive Season 5, which wraps up on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. PDT. The good news is that there won’t be a long wait at all to get fighting again. Blizzard has already answered the question of when does Overwatch Competitive Season 6 start.

When does Overwatch Competitive Season 6 start?

The date of Season 6’s launch is August 31, just three days after the current season ends. The start time that day will also be 5 p.m. PDT.

Those gamers currently working on finishing the Competitive Season 5 have a great chance to win some special spray and player icons, which are unlocked as soon as the season ends. There are also Competitive Points awarded to players once the season ends based on what the maximum skill ranking ended up being by the end of the season.

These vary from 100 CP from Bronze level up to 3,000 CP for Grandmaster level. According to Blizzard, they also took into consideration player’s comments and feedback and it sounds like there might be some changes to alleviate some of the complaints that have risen throughout this current Competitive season.

Blizzard has promised Overwatch players news in the next two weeks concerning the Overwatch Competitive Season 6 changes. Gamers are asked to check in to the playeroverwatch.com website for this information.

Possible Overwatch Competitive Season 6 changes

One of the biggest complaints from gamers and community members about this season concerned players using tricks and cheats to beat those playing by the rules. There have been a lot of one trick players and people throwing matches, which has hurt the game. There have also been a lot of abuse by trolls that causes many players to just give up.

The good news is that Blizzard is listening. There have already been changes in the Overwatch PC gaming experience when it comes to a punishment system implemented to curtail these unpleasant experiences. Blizzard is handing out “increased penalties” to those who are reported for bad behavior.

Overwatch players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have no way at this time to report bad behavior but there is a chance that Blizzard could implement something like this, although, without advance warning, there is no telling if it could make it through in time for the Overwatch Competitive Season 6 start date.

However, there is a good chance that some of the current balances that Blizzard is testing on the PTR could make it to the sixth season. This includes changes to characters like Roadhog, Junkrat, and Widowmaker.

[Featured Image by Blizzard]