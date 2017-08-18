Disgraced former politician Anthony Weiner is allegedly getting nervous about his sentencing date in early September for sexting a teenage girl and is asking the judge for a postponement. Weiner claims that his legal team needs more time to come up with a strategy to argue for particular sentencing recommendations. Also ahead for Anthony Weiner in September is a hearing with estranged wife, Hillary Clinton’s aide, Huma Abedin, on their impending divorce.

Huma Abedin filed for divorce on the same day that Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting and Skyping with a teen girl. The plea deal that Anthony Weiner made was said to be a wake-up call for Huma Abedin, who shares a son with him. In court, Weiner told the judge he knew what he did was wrong and knew it was against the law.

“I am guilty, your honor. I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women. I knew this was as morally wrong as it was unlawful.”

For making the deal, Anthony Weiner will likely spend two years behind bars rather than ten.

In official court documents, Anthony Weiner’s lawyer wrote a letter to Judge Denise Cote asking to postpone Weiner’s sentencing. Currently, Anthony Weiner is supposed to appear in court on September 8th. His legal team led by lawyer Arlo Devlin-Brown is not hinting at Weiner’s divorce hearing as a reason for the postponement.

“[Brown wants to] fashion a sentencing recommendation that best addresses the need for continuing treatment.”

The week after Anthony Weiner’s sentencing in a New York court, he is due in divorce court with Huma Abedin for a hearing that he postponed in June. Weiner has been photographed recently around New York with his six-year-old son, Jordan Weiner.

Brown emphasized that he wants Anthony Weiner to continue getting treatment for his sickness and wants to guarantee that he continues to get adequate help behind bars. Anthony Weiner went to a rehab facility to work on his alleged sex addiction. In the past, he had been sexting and sexually Skyping with adult women who were not his wife, but obviously, that is not illegal.

Weiner broke down the timeline for the judge.

“In late January 2016, I was contacted by and began exchanging online messages with a stranger who said that she was a high school student who I understood to be 15 years old.”

Anthony Weiner says he has apologized to his victim, as well as to the others he has hurt, including wife Huma Abedin.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I apologize to everyone that I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly. I am committed to making amends to those I have harmed.”

