Major Concern Regarding Sanity Vs. Authors Of Pain Match Scheduled For ‘NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III’

This year marks the third installment of the NXT TakeOver series in Brooklyn, New York. While the past two years created memorable moments such as the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks NXT Women’s Championship match, Shinsuke Nakamura winning the NXT Championship from Samoa Joe, The Vaudevillains winning the NXT Tag Team Championship from Blake & Murphy, and Jushin “Thunder” Liger competing against Tyler Breeze, this year aims to be the best one yet.

The title matches have come with weeks of build and anticipation. Drew McIntyre became the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship by defeating Killian Dain, Ember Moon worked her way up to becoming the top contender for Asuka’s NXT Women’s Championship, and Sanity became No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship after dominating the division for months.

While the match between Sanity and the Authors of Pain has an appeal of a hard-hitting brawl, the issue rests in the fans not having a legitimate babyface team to cheer for, since both Sanity and AOP are two of the most villainous teams in NXT. Typically, this leads to a match without a strong level of support from the fans.

This concern was further affirmed during recent event where the two teams competed against each other.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match at the SUREC Arena in San Jose, California pitted the Sanity combination of Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe competed against the AOP. The Newsletter reports that “This was the worst match on the show. It just didn’t click, was short, had the least level of crowd heat, and had a crap ending.” Outside of having numerous botches during the match, Sanity worked as faces despite being strong heels on television.

While the crowd did manage to get behind Sanity, they hated the finish and reacted accordingly. As a result, the hopes that Sanity would get over a babyfaces failed. In addition, Killian Dain was not used or seen during to match due to being a very strong heel and potentially hurting Sanity’s attempt at being babyfaces.

Come TakeOver: Brooklyn III, it should be interesting how the New York crowd evaluates this match, especially with both teams being disliked. Unfortunately, it may substantially effect the reaction and energy of the match, similar to the crowd in San Jose.

