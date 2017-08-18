Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Instagram Post Contradicts One Of The Family ‘Safeguard’ Rules

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, then of Fox News, in 2015, Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s parents said that in order to prevent further molestations, they had implemented safeguards in their home, including a rule that prevented little girls from sitting on boys’ laps. In a recent Instagram photo, Jinger exposes the state of that rule.

In 2015, a police report was released, revealing that several of Josh Duggar’s siblings had described their oldest brother molesting them while they were quite young. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, as well as their two married daughters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, granted Megyn Kelly an exclusive interview for The Kelly File, portions of which are reproduced here, at Fox News Insider.

In those interviews, Jim Bob and Michelle confirmed that Josh had molested several of his sisters, and Jill and Jessa stated that they were among his victims. Since then, the family has opened a lawsuit, identifying Jinger Vuolo and Joy-Anna Forsyth as the other two victims, and suing numerous media and government entities for releasing the information.

OK Magazine reported at the time on some of the safeguards Michelle Duggar said she and Jim Bob implemented to protect the rest of the children.

One of these was that the girls wouldn’t be allowed to sit on the laps of any male except their father. Shortly after the interview aired, memes began to circulate, with images of little Duggar girls on the laps of male relatives, including their sisters’ husbands….and Josh Duggar himself.

Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar never stated whether those rules had expired, or how long they had been kept in place, viewers found a number of images of little girls on laps, such as one hosted here on Duggar Memes Blog, using an image from the episode teased in the clip above. This particular clip, and associated images, were released in January of 2015, before Josh Duggar’s police report was revealed, and includes a shot of two of the younger Duggar girls sitting on Derick Dillard’s lap. After the police report was released, memes of that image circulated with captions pointing out that this appeared to be a violation of the Duggar rule.

The pre-meme version of that photo is hosted at the Duggar Family Blog, here.

Now it seems Jinger Vuolo is taking the opportunity to reveal something about the rule, because in one of her most recent Instagram posts, she reveals that the rule is either sometimes ignored, or has been phased out. The photo was taken, Jinger says, at her wedding. In the photo, eight of Jinger’s younger siblings crowd in — and Jennifer Duggar appears to be sitting on Joe Duggar’s lap.

Numerous rumors have swirled about Jinger Vuolo and how she’s getting along with her family since her marriage, with a lot of speculation about how Jim Bob Duggar feels about Jinger wearing jeans and shorts. In his household, the girls almost exclusively wore skirts and dresses, and the Duggar family’s long-professed religious beliefs include strict adherence to gender roles and modesty in female clothing.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s caption offers no clue as to whether she intentionally contradicted her family’s lap-sitting rule, or who posed her siblings in a way that violates that rule, if it’s still in place.

