The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Selena Gomez’s Look-Alike, Some Joke It’s Her “Long Lost Twin”

It’s one thing to look similar to a celebrity, it’s another thing to look identical to one. But one lucky lady in Mexico is gaining internet fame by sharing an uncanny resemblance to superstar Selena Gomez.

Meet Sofia Solares, a 22-year-old from Mexico who happens to look exactly like one of the biggest stars on the planet. From the eyebrows to the lips to the perfect art of taking a selfie, it’s safe to say that Selena and Sofia are basically the same person.

If you take a look at her Instagram page, you will see that Sofia has already amassed quite a following simply because she looks like Selena’s twin. On July 2, Sofia posted a photo to her Instagram page, thanking fans for 200,000 followers. Now, just a month later, Sofia has already gained 53,000 more followers.

So that means that Sofia now has an army of 253,000 Instagram fans and her account continues to grow by the day. And in case you’re wondering, yes, Sofia is a huge fan of Miss Gomez.

“I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of hers and of course it would be a dream to know that she is aware of my existence. If she were to take a few minutes to write something to me—I would cry of happiness,” Solares dished to E! Online.

Sofia also goes on to say that though she is a huge fan of Selena’s, she still wants people to love her for her, not just love her because she looks like Selena Gomez. The 22-year-old says that she wants to stay true to herself and not lose herself by trying to be someone or something that she’s not.

The pop singer has yet to comment on her look-alike, but it’s probably only a matter of time before she does. If you scroll through Sofia’s Instagram page, fans have tagged Selena in her posts thousands of times in hopes that Selena will acknowledge her doppelgänger.

Meanwhile, Selena has been working like crazy. Not only is the 25-year-old busy promoting her new song, “Fetish” but she has also been busy posting photos to social media of her latest endeavor — designing a handbag line for Coach.

Gomez’s purse collection is available for preorder on Coach’s website now. Customers can choose from a number of items in the collection including keychains, wristlets, ID cases, and larger bags.

Which are you more excited about? Selena’s new handbag collection or the possibility of her snapping a photo with her look-alike?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]