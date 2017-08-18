‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Lily And Jordan’s Kiss Destroy Her Marriage With Cane?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) will see herself tested once again during the Week of August 21. Only this time, it won’t surround Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) this time. Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Lily kiss and it will rock her. Will the kiss be the nail in the coffin for her marriage to Cane?

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Jordan tells Lily that he is considering moving to New York. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily can’t help but feel sad that her best friend is leaving her in a time when she needs his advice more than ever. However, Jordan surprises Lily when he suggests that she drop everything in Genoa City and come with him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jordan explained to Lily that moving to New York makes sense for her. There are more modeling jobs available, and he thinks she could use a change of scenery. Is it possible that Jordan could have an ulterior motive for inviting Lily to join him in New York City?

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily has no idea that Jordan may be interested in her. She still believes that he only wants to be there for her. In her mind, Jordan is only trying to help her support her family and not trying to make a move on her. After all, Jordan is happy with his relationship with her former step mother and sister-in-law, Hilary (Mishael Morgan), right?

After thinking seriously about moving to New York, she decides to decline Jordan’s generous offer. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily was thinking about her family when she concluded that it was best not to make a big move right now. Lily explains to Jordan than Charlie and Mattie have been through enough, it is the wrong time to uproot them from their loved ones and childhood friends.

Jordan lets it slip out that he and Hilary have hit a few bumps in the road, one of which surrounded his friendship with her. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that didn’t completely surprise Lily, but what happens next left her speechless.

Jordan leans in a gives Lily a passionate kiss. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily was stunned and wasn’t sure how to react. Lily didn’t pull away from him and fully participated in the lip-lock. She knew it was wrong, but, at the time, it felt good.

Jordan’s kiss complicates things for Lily. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily is a married woman and is doing her best not to make the same mistake Cane did. She really wants to repair her marriage, but, the kiss with Jordan, felt so right. Now, she is confused and isn’t sure what she should do. Will the kiss with Jordan destroy Lily’s marriage? Will Hilary find out about their lip-lock?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

