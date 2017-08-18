Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy, Chris Lopez, Breaks His Silence On Baby Lo

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, has been mostly silent on the matter of his child with the Teen Mom 2 star. Kail admits that she wasn’t keen on telling anyone about the father of her newest baby simply because she wasn’t sure if he would be involved in the child’s life. However, it has been reported that he has “pleasantly surprised” Kail by actually showing up to the birth and being there thus far.

She has stated that she isn’t taking her baby daddy to court for custody, as she has decided that the pair can work out a schedule on their own, which is a completely different from the attitude she had previously. Not too long ago, Kail stated that she didn’t even know where the father of her child was and her phone number had been blocked.

But now, it seems Chris has done a 180 and is an incredibly supportive father for Kailyn Lowry’s newest baby, whom she dubbed Baby Lo and doesn’t yet have a name.

While Chris hasn’t said much on social media about his newest addition, he did recently tweet, “My lil man puts a smile on my face every time I look at him lol.”

This is one of the first times he has publicly acknowledged Baby Lo.

Although Kailyn recently welcomed Baby Lo with Chris Lopez, she will be appearing on WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and father to her son, Lincoln, 3. Javi and Kailyn Lowry have not been on the best terms since their divorce, partially because the timing of the conception of Baby Lo is a little bit sketchy. Some believe that Kail was hooking up with Chris Lopez while she was still legally married to Javi, while other fans still think the pair might have hooked up on Marriage Bootcamp, thus throwing the paternity of the baby into question.

Some media outlets have reported that Kailyn Lowry is desperate to reunite with Chris Lopez and start a family together, but Kail doesn’t seem very bothered about it. The Teen Mom 2 star wrote on social media that she is “good” being single for the time being.

