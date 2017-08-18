‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Update: When Will Jeremy & Audrey Roloff’s Baby Girl Arrive?

For the second time in three months, the Roloff family is about to expand!

In May, Little People, Big World fans were thrilled to learn that Zach and Tori Roloff had welcomed their son, Jackson Kyle, into the world. Now, fans are waiting for word on the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s little daughter.

Baby Girl Roloff is due on Aug. 31, but is that really when she’ll arrive?

Tori Roloff gave birth a little early, just shy of 39 weeks. However, that was because Baby Jackson has achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism and the type his father, Zach, has. Babies with achondroplasia typically have larger heads, which can make natural childbirth difficult. Therefore, Tori was advised to have a cesarean section at 38 weeks because Jackson’s head had grown to over 40 centimeters.

But doctors have told Jeremy and Audrey that they are very unlikely to have a baby with dwarfism, so Auj is unlikely to need an early C-section. In fact, there is a good chance that Baby Girl Roloff will actually arrive late.

Most people have probably heard the old wives’ tale that says first babies tend to be born late, and LiveScience reports that a study conducted by the Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering in Massachusetts found some truth in the claim.

Using data from a 2002 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of 7,643 mothers, the study found that firstborn babies had a 15 to 16 percent chance of being born late, while other babies had only a 9 to 10 percent chance of being late. Interestingly, the study also discovered that firstborn babies were more likely to arrive early. Ultimately, however, most firstborn babies were born at around 39 weeks of pregnancy–almost exactly on time.

So what does this mean for Jeremy and Audrey–who just moved into the new house they’ve been renovating– and the Little People, Big World fans who are anxiously following their pregnancy? Be ready. Baby Girl Roloff could literally arrive at any moment now.

Are you excited for the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl? When do you think she’ll make her big debut? Tell us in the comments section below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]