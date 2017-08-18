‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Update: When Will Jeremy & Audrey Roloff’s Baby Girl Arrive?

For the second time in three months, the Roloff family is about to expand!
In May, Little People, Big World fans were thrilled to learn that Zach and Tori Roloff had welcomed their son, Jackson Kyle, into the world. Now, fans are waiting for word on the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s little daughter.
Baby Girl Roloff is due on Aug. 31, but is that really when she’ll arrive?
Tori Roloff gave birth a little early, just shy of 39 weeks. However, that was because Baby Jackson has achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism and the type his father, Zach, has. Babies with achondroplasia typically have larger heads, which can make natural childbirth difficult. Therefore, Tori was advised to have a cesarean section at 38 weeks because Jackson’s head had grown to over 40 centimeters.
But doctors have told Jeremy and Audrey that they are very unlikely to have a baby with dwarfism, so Auj is unlikely to need an early C-section. In fact, there is a good chance that Baby Girl Roloff will actually arrive late.
Most people have probably heard the old wives’ tale that says first babies tend to be born late, and LiveScience reports that a study conducted by the Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering in Massachusetts found some truth in the claim.
We are getting down to the wire… I'm 37 weeks!!! We finally started packing our hospital bags today just in case baby girl decides to come early… but we are hoping to have a little more time to get life in order before her big debut???? I feel like pregnancy just flew by and I can't believe we are already at the end!???? I'd love to hear some of your advice for labor and delivery, songs or scriptures that got you through those tough contractions, what to pack in your hospital bag, and/or what you wish you knew before becoming a first time momma?! Comment below 🙂 ps that rad essential oils rack was my birthday gift made by my talented husband @jeremyroloff ????#journeyofjerandauj #alwaysmore #morethanoils
Using data from a 2002 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of 7,643 mothers, the study found that firstborn babies had a 15 to 16 percent chance of being born late, while other babies had only a 9 to 10 percent chance of being late. Interestingly, the study also discovered that firstborn babies were more likely to arrive early. Ultimately, however, most firstborn babies were born at around 39 weeks of pregnancy–almost exactly on time.
So what does this mean for Jeremy and Audrey–who just moved into the new house they’ve been renovating– and the Little People, Big World fans who are anxiously following their pregnancy? Be ready. Baby Girl Roloff could literally arrive at any moment now.
Have you ever felt like the odds are stacked against you and everyone else has more training, talent, and time than you do? Do you ever feel unequipped, unqualified, or like an underdog? Me too????????Especially when it comes to this whole becoming a labor/mother thing… ????????♀️ Thank goodness God loves using underdogs to carry out his plans and purposes. Thank goodness becoming a mom isn't like applying for a job at a large corporation or competing on a contestant show. God is not on the hunt for someone with the most experience, credentials, intelligence, good looks, and talent. Phew???? God delights in working through the least expected. He wants to work through you and me. He uses people with massive faults, weaknesses, and/or lack of resources, because through Him we are able rise up as overcomers in a world where we might feel like underdogs. In Romans 8:37 Paul reminds us that even as we face “tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril or the sword… in all these things we are MORE than conquerors through Him who loved us.” As I approach my due date I have been feeling more nervous, unprepared, and unequipped. I've been feeling like an underdog. But recently, God pressed on my heart that I need to stop thinking like an underdog and start living like an overcomer. So to all to all you underdogs out there, just remember you are MORE than conquerors! #alwaysmore
Are you excited for the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl? When do you think she’ll make her big debut? Tell us in the comments section below.
Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]