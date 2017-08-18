Derek And Hannah Jeter Have Their First Child Together

On Thursday, August 17, 2017, Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah welcomed their first child together. According to E! News the couple had a “baby girl” by the name of Bella Raine Jeter. The arrival of Bella Raine comes just weeks after the jersey retirement of her father by the New York Yankees. Since the news, the Jeter’s have received many congrats and wishes from their many celebrity friends, led by Derek’s former team.

The New York Yankees organization went to Twitter to give their former shortstop and wife public congrats on their new addition to the family.

“Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter,” the team Jeter helped to five World Series titles tweeted. “We can’t wait to meet her!”

Many Yankees fans also took to social media to send their congrats to the happily married couple. Which is expected, considering Jeter is one of the most loved players the team has ever had. Throughout his 19-year MLB career, Jeter maintained his focus on the sport he loved to play.

Of course, he’s had plenty of famous girlfriends but chose not to have children with any of them. That is until his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wife came along. Now, it seems like Derek is already prepared to enjoy the good ole’ family life since he has hung up his bat and cleats for good.

The couple first made the announcement of Hannah’s pregnancy back in February via Jeter’s founded website The Players Tribune. Now that Bella has arrived, the next step for the couple is allowing the world to get their first glimpse at the newborn. However, it is unknown at the time how long the Jeter’s will wait to share those photos.

Welcome to the world, Bella Raine! Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter just welcomed their first child: https://t.co/g5x85UCMfQ pic.twitter.com/GXQzAHGloE — E! News (@enews) August 18, 2017

For Derek though, the arrival of his first child could not have come at a better time. The 19-year former MLB star just led a group that purchased the Miami Marlins. Jeter now owns a 20 percent stake in the team and will also be the CEO as well. NBA legend, Michael Jordan, is also one of the members of Jeter’s group that purchased a stake in the team.

The move is just one of many that Jeter has done since he retired in 2014. However, it is one of his biggest thus far and will keep him around the world of baseball for a long time.

The Miami #Marlins have won 3 consecutive games since Derek Jeter and his partners had signed to purchase the #MLB team for $1.2 Billion. pic.twitter.com/EPExqrBbzK — Sports Task (@SportsTask) August 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Rich Schultz/Getty Images]