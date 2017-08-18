15 Moroccan Kids Gang-Rape Donkey, Contract Rabies

Fifteen kids and teens, aged 7-15, from Morocco have been treated for rabies after taking turns gang-raping a donkey. The group, from Gharb-Chrarda-Beni Hssen, was rushed to Mechraa Belksiri Hospital after it became known that the donkey was infected, reports Morocco World News.

The families of the boys are said to be in “distress and horror” upon hearing the news that their sons have been engaging in bestiality, as they have been mocked endlessly in their village.

Some families have opted to seek outside help to avoid the same humiliation, which has led local police to believe that the number of infected is actually much higher. Because of this, local officials are searching for other teens who may have also “admired” the donkey.

Parents of the other kids in the village are now taking precautionary measures and getting their kids vaccinated just to be safe. Rabies is a usually fatal disease that causes inflammation and swelling in the brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it’s highly treatable if caught in the early stages. Once the disease progresses to the point where symptoms — which include fever, headaches, and paralysis — surface, the infected usually die within days.

Rabies is generally spread through the saliva of infected mammals. It can also be spread through contact with the mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, and mouth. Interestingly enough, sexual contact isn’t listed as a widely accepted form of transmission of the disease. However, How Stuff Works cites the CDC to state that, in rare occasions, rabies can be transmitted through sexual contact and kissing.

It’s unclear if the teenagers will be charged with any crimes in connection to raping the animal. Unfortunately, the owner of the victimized animal has been ordered to slaughter it to avoid further spread of the disease.

