Taylor Swift Deletes Almost All Social Media; Does This Mean New Music Is On The Way?

Taylor Swift has been notoriously silent on social media for the past few months as the star takes the time to work on herself. However, fans were taken aback when they noticed that the star had deleted almost all of her social media. The “Shake It Off” singer has taken down all of her posts on Instagram, leaving nothing but a verified account with no photos.

Her Twitter account has also flown the coop, which has made fans hope this means that she is about to release new music. This is the three year anniversary of the release of “Shake It Off” and the announcement of her album 1989, and as such, fans are on high alert hoping this means the pop princess is about to drop something big on her fans.

During that time, though, Taylor Swift did not delete her social media accounts to make the announcement, but fans are still speculating that this may be the calm before the storm. The star had recently taken a break from social media to work on herself and new music, which leaves fans incredibly hopeful that the new songs will be coming their way sooner, rather than later.

The country singer turned pop princess could also have been hacked, as recently happened with Kylie Jenner. However, in that instance, Jenner’s page was hacked to supposedly reveal nude photos of the reality TV icon, but that never actually happened.

Fans, however, say this isn’t “like her,” and they don’t think she was hacked but rather is planning a calculated publicity move.

Taylor Swift had just been victorious over her sexual harasser, DJ Mueller, who was photographed with his hand on her bottom during a photo session at his radio station. The DJ claims that he was just touching her lower back and that the star lied to his bosses in order to get him fired, even though it was blatantly obvious where his hand was positioned.

The DJ sued Taylor Swift for wrongful termination, but the case was thrown out. Taylor Swift decided to counter-sue him for $1, as a symbolic gesture of fighting back against sexual harassment that women face every day. The pop princess was awarded her $1 after winning the counter-suit. She also made a generous donation to a foundation for sexual assault victims after the fact.

