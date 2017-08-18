Shahs of Sunset Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is upping the ante in a big way with her estranged husband Shalom Yeroushalmi. GG has been ranting on Instagram in classic Golnesa style suggesting that if he doesn’t sign the papers soon, she is going to have him deported. The Shahs of Sunset star had a quickie marriage with Shalom Yeroushalmi and was hoping for a quickie divorce, but Shalom is refusing to sign.

Shahs GG was married a month to Shalom before she decided to end the marriage. Her rep Steve Honig released a statement to announce that GG was seeking a divorce.

“During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have [sic] made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened. She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.”

GG went on to explain that the marriage was on a whim. She explained that they had walked into a courthouse to see what paperwork they needed and ended up getting married on the spot. She also explained that her quickie marriage to Shalom caused problems with her family as she did not tell her father or mother before going ahead with the wedding.

Shahs of Sunset GG reportedly served Shalom with papers after her month-long marriage, but he is refusing to sign, which is causing her to fly off the handle in a very public way. Recently GG has started ranting on Instagram and has now resorted to name-calling.

“Took the criminal back out to the trash for the trash lady to pick him back up again, then took the ring to the pawn shop. My old ass ain’t got time for peasants.”

GG is setting conditions and making threats about having Shalom deported, seemingly to Germany.

“Sign the divorce papers you dumb f–k! Or keep up this social media war and watch your criminal, illegal immigrant ass get deported sooner than you can say ‘I’m coming home Germany!'”

Shahs GG is also suggesting that Shalom is harassing her family and wants him to stop promptly. It is unclear what sort of criminal activity Golnesa is referencing.

“Keep calling my family and I will get you for harassment. And sorry boo, but when you f–k up, you don’t get the ring back. Let the law prevail, you uneducated criminal piece of s–t!”

Shalom reportedly is not asking for any support or anything, in particular, so her reps say that they believe he is refusing to sign just to give her a hard time.

Shahs of Sunset GG says she is ready to put the marriage to Shalom behind her, and she has already pawned her wedding ring. She also wants Shalom to know that even though she is doing yoga and meditating, he will still come at him.

“I may have found some Buddha in me but the Mike Tyson in me still breathes. Catch me outside #Lochnesa #HiHaters.”

GG is speaking of the fact that she has undergone therapy seeking a bit of zen in her life.

GG continues to stress that she just wants to put this mistake behind her and she needs to start with a divorce.

Do you think Shahs of Sunset GG is starting to go off the rails calling her husband Shalom names?

