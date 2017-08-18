Javi Marroquin Reveals He And Ex-Wife, Kailyn, Will Appear On New Season Of ‘Marriage Bootcamp’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have known for a long time that Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, filmed a season of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. However, Javi recently took to Snapchat to make the announcement to his fanbase that the pair will definitely be appearing on the show.

Javi Marroquin has insinuated that his ex-wife wasn’t necessarily as open about the experience as he was. Javi claims he went on the show to try and save their failing marriage, but that Kailyn was already checked out.

According to rumors, the show was filmed last November, around the time that Baby Lo, Kailyn’s third child, was conceived. Some speculate that this means the paternity of the child might be in question, as it is possible that Javi and Kail had one last fling in the reality TV show house.

The show will premiere in October, but we already know how it turned out for the pair. Javi Marroquin is now dating girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, and Kailyn Lowry has moved on with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and has recently given birth to their child. It will, however, be interesting to see how the drama plays out between the pair and will give more insight into their failed relationship.

Comeback season A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Although the former couple get along now for the sake of their son, Lincoln, 3, it wasn’t smooth sailing. On the previous season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn and Javi were seen yelling at one another rather frequently over their children, and Kailyn even once told Javi he wasn’t welcome at the house to throw away his garbage or get a drink.

In the most recent season of the show, Kail filed a PFA (Protection From Abuse) on her former husband, though no abuse had been found between the pair. Kail claims she was afraid of him coming into their house while the children were sleeping or trying to spy on her and her new boyfriend.

Although there have been rumors that Kailyn Lowry is missing her ex, an inside source revealed to Radar Onlinethat she has never been happier without him and isn’t looking for a reunion any time soon.

Baby Lo ???? #motherhustler @day1.creations @sweetees_ @b_savy @stackedcollection A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]