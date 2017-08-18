‘This Is Us’ Star Alexandra Breckenridge Pregnant—Will This Impact Kevin And Sophie’s Storyline?

This Is Us’ Sophie is having a baby. Alexandra Breckenridge, the actress who plays the grown up version of Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) girlfriend on NBC’s time-traveling drama, has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, musician Casey Neil Hooper, the lead guitarist for Katy Perry. Breckenridge became a first-time mother just 11 months ago when she delivered her son Jack last September.

Alexandra broke her baby news to fans on Instagram as she posed for a mirror selfie with her baby bump in full view. “Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter,” the actress captioned the sassy snap.

According to People, Breckenridge had a natural water birth when she delivered baby Jack last fall. Alexandra worked with a doula and a team of midwives for the anesthesia-free birth at a local hospital, and she had a good experience with it so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she did it again for baby no. 2.

It is not yet known if Alexandra Breckenridge’s pregnancy will be written into her character’s This Is Us storyline, but the timing is interesting. Breckenridge was recently upped to a series regular for the second season of This Is Us so she will be seen more than she was in the first season of the NBC hit.

Last season, This Is Us ended with Kevin Pearson relocating to Los Angeles to shoot a movie with producer Ron Howard shortly after rekindling his romance with Sophie, his ex-wife of 12 years, in New York. Now it looks like Kevin’s time will be monopolized by the film project, a war movie that will also co-star Sylvester Stallone.

“It’s a really big deal for him. It’s sort of like a game-changer for him,” Hartley told Variety.

“Things are definitely changing, and in a Kevin way you see there are follies along the way to get you to laugh because he’s just sort of dumped into it. He’s been working this whole time, but now people are starting to take him seriously. Here’s what he wanted, and it’s sort of ‘be careful what you wish for because now you’ve got it.'”

It would be so This Is Us to throw a pregnancy bombshell in the mix for Kevin just as his movie career is taking off.

This Is Us fans know that Sophie was Kevin’s childhood sweetheart and onetime bestie of his twin sister Kate (Chrisy Metz). The Sophie character has been seen as a little girl (played by Sophia Coto), a teen (Amanda Leighton), and as an adult.

Take a look at the This Is Us scene below to see Kevin trying to win Sophie back after their long estrangement.

