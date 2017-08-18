Matt Baier Takes The Blame For Break-Up With Amber Portwood

Ever since Matt Baier’s break-up with Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, he has been surprisingly mature and has even taken some credit for their break-up, which is decidedly un-Matt like. The reality TV star turned poker player has been interviewing with several media outlets since he split with his girlfriend of three years, and it seems he’s been doing some serious self-reflection.

The pair ultimately parted ways after it was revealed that he had been talking to other women during the time they were together. While he denied it at first, he took a polygraph test that he ultimately failed. Since then, Amber Portwood has moved on to a new love, a man named Andrew whom she worked with on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Although Amber lives in Indiana and Andrew lives in Los Angeles, the pair are still seeming to make it work, and have already been caught filming for Teen Mom OG cameras.

Matt Baier, who has evaded responsibility for a long time, recently took it upon himself to note that he wasn’t the best partner to Amber. He also took responsibility for not giving her the attention she needed to help keep their relationship alive.

Hanging with #baseball's all time hit leader, Mr. Pete Rose! Not in the #hof, but he definitely should be. #peterose ⚾️ A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Since their split, the Teen Mom OG star has been living in Las Vegas trying to make a living as a poker player. It was alleged that Baier stole over $100,000 from Amber Portwood and his joint account to use as he played in the World Series of Poker, where he lost a large chunk of it.

He stated that he moved to Las Vegas so that Amber could come visit them and the pair could work on their issues and move forward as a couple, which clearly never happened as Amber is now happy with her new man.

Matt Baier still states that he hopes he and Amber will one day reconcile and be in a relationship again, though he’s not sure that will happen.

He’s also confessed to feeling very empty in his new career. While he is making a living off of his poker earnings, he doesn’t feel very good about it.

[Featured Image by Richard Polk/Getty Images]