Ted Nugent Has Some Things To Say About Charlottesville, Prepare To Be Not Surprised [Opinion]

Ted Nugent has weighed in on the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. And if you’re expecting him to say something reasoned and insightful, you obviously don’t know Ted Nugent.

As Newsmax reports, The Motor City Madman recently sat down with Fox News hosts David Webb and Eboni Williams to talk about Charlottesville and, more specifically, Donald Trump’s response to it. As you know, Trump has been sharply criticized, by both the left and the right, for his anemic response to the violence, which has left three dead and dozens more injured.

As The L.A. Times reports, specifically, Trump has drawn derision for waiting so long to condemn the Charlottesville violence; and when he did, he blamed “both sides” for the violence, condemning the violence but failing to say the words “racism” or “white supremacists” or anything similar. Later, he made the claim that there were “very fine people” on both sides.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

To Nugent, Trump’s response was just perfect. And according to The Nuge, if you don’t agree with the president’s response. you’re racist.

“I’m going to go ahead and say the most controversial thing in the world, and if you find fault with this, you’re brain-dead. All lives matter and we condemn all violence. Those are bad words? Why are those bad words? What planet are you from? We condemn all violence. That’s what President Trump said. And all lives matter. If you don’t agree with that, you’re a racist!”

Even the Fox News hosts, who are normally sympathetic to conservatives, were taken aback. Eboni Williams reminded Nugent that it wasn’t “all sides” that ran a car into a crowd, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Nugent would only respond with “all violence is condemnable. And it came from many sources.”

David Webb pointed out that avowed white supremacists such as David Duke and Richard Spencer have praised the president’s response; Webb noted that failing to admit that relationship is “intellectually dishonest.” Nugent, in response, said that a jerk attaching himself to the president doesn’t make the president a jerk.

“Anybody can attach themselves to anybody and it doesn’t mean it’s accurate.”

This is not the first time Ted Nugent has inserted himself into controversy. The outspoken conservative can be counted on to support gun rights, the military, law and order, and Republican politicians. This was apparent three years ago when the city of Ferguson, Missouri, was besieged by protests following the death of Mike Brown. As the country grappled with serious questions of racism and overbearing law enforcement, Nugent took the time to criticize Michael Brown’s parents and the black community in general, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

“Here’s the lessons from Ferguson America- Don’t let your kids growup to be thugs who think they can steal, assault & attack cops as a way of life & badge of black (dis)honor. Don’t preach your racist bullsh*t “no justice no peace” as blabbered by Obama’s racist Czar Al Not So Sharpton & their black klansmen. When a cop tells you to get out of the middle of the street, obey him & don’t attack him as brainwashed by the gangsta a**holes you hang with & look up to. It’s that simple unless you have no brains, no soul, no sense of decency whatsoever. And dont claim that “black lives matter” when you ignore the millions you abort & slaughter each & every day by other blacks. Those of us with a soul do indeed believe black lives matter, as all lives matter. So quit killin each other you f*ckin idiots. Drive safely.”

Meanwhile, it appears that the violence of Charlottesville may be in danger of being repeated this weekend. As ABC News reports, pro-white rallies are expected in several cities across the country this weekend, and counter-protesters are planning on showing up at all of them.

