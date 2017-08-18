Shiloh Jolie Pitt Steps Out With Mom Angelina Amid Gender Change Repots

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted with her mother, Angelina Jolie, earlier this week in Los Angeles.

After shocking reports hit the web which suggested that the 11-year-old girl was already considering a possible gender change, Shiloh and Angelina Jolie visited a candy store with Shiloh’s younger sibling, nine-year-old Vivienne.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on August 17, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her sister walked alongside their mother, who was wearing a long black dress, black purse, and black sunglasses. As for the two children, they were dressed in very different attire, with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt sporting a short haircut, cargo pants, and a hoodie, and Vivienne wearing her long hair down on her shoulders.

As fans will recall, Shiloh-Jolie Pitt has been wearing boy clothing and sporting a boy haircut since she was very young. In fact, during an interview with Vanity Fair years ago, Angelina Jolie admitted that her daughter was convinced she was a boy.

“She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair,” Angelina Jolie said of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are also parents to 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Since Angelina Jolie’s oldest biological child began dressing like a boy, rumors have been swirling about a potential gender change in the future. However, despite Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s boyish style, there is no real reason to believe the rumors are true, even if Jolie did confirm that the child wants to be a male.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits on their marriage just weeks after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, and a short time later, a report claimed Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings were hoping that their parents would eventually reconcile. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, nor will it.

That said, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have remained dedicated to their six children ever since they parted ways last September.

Earlier this week, after rumors began swirling about a possible reunion, a Hollywood Life source said that Jolie and Pitt would not be getting back together because too much damage had been done to their relationship.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]