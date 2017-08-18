Arnold Schwarzenegger Lectures Trump On How To Respond To Nazis [Video]

Former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has released a video (see below) lecturing President Donald Trump about how he should have responded to the recent deadly violence in Charlottesville.

Holding a bobblehead doll in the likeness of Trump, Schwarzenegger addressed the president directly, saying he should have responded unequivocally to the display of antisemitism and racial bigotry by neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville.

Schwarzenegger insisted that Trump as the president has a “moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism.” He attacked Trump’s argument that “both sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, saying “there are no two sides to bigotry, no two sides to hatred.”

Then he offered to help Trump to write the speech he should have delivered in response to the Charlottesville car attack (see video below).

According to Schwarzenegger, Trump should have made it clear in his statement that there is no place for Nazism — an ideology that led to the murder of millions of people during the Second World War — in the country that defeated Hitler. He also said that Trump should have insisted that the Republican Party, as the party of Lincoln, does not associate with people who carry the battle flag of the Confederacy.

“The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags,” Schwarzenegger said. “The party of Lincoln won’t stand with those who carry the battle flag of the failed Confederacy.”

After making the statement, he turned to the Trump doll and asked, “Was it that difficult?”

He made the doll nod several times as if acquiescing that the speech was not difficult.

“See, I told you,” Schwarzenegger said with a laugh.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for Donald Trump and white supremacists https://t.co/7Nmi76A7iI — JoeTrudeau (@IAmJoeTrudeau) August 18, 2017

"You have a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won't stand for hate and racism" https://t.co/Sy6LyOptYq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 18, 2017

Schwarzenegger then went on to deliver a message to white supremacists and neo-Nazis, saying that the men they revere as heroes are losers who do not deserve adulation and reverence. He told the neo-Nazis that they are supporting a lost cause.

“Your heroes are losers. You are supporting a lost cause.”

He assured his audience that he knows what he is talking about because he lived surrounded by the original Nazis in his native country of Austria.

“I was born in Austria in 1947,” he said, “shortly after the Second World War.”

The video then shows frightful footage of carnage and piled corpses.

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells America's Neo-Nazis: 'Your Heroes Are Resting in Hell' https://t.co/tO9Q107d2B — People (@people) August 18, 2017

“Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men,” he said, “men who came home from war filled with shrapnel and guilt, men who were misled into a losing ideology.”

“The ghosts that you idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame, and right now they are resting in hell.”

He then advised people who would say that they only joined the march and that they have nothing to do with the Nazis that it is best not to congregate with people who carry Nazi flags, give the Nazi salute and shout Nazi slogans.

Alternatively, they could confront the white supremacists and tell them the truth that an ideology that led to the murder of millions of people is not worth celebrating.

He ended his statement, saying, “Let’s terminate hate.”

[Featured Image by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images]