Has Shannon Beador Of ‘RHOC’ Lost Weight Since Her Breakdown?

Radar Online claims that Shannon Beador of Real Housewives of Orange County has unfortunately, not shed even a pound since her fight with Vicki Gunvalson that led her to gain a large amount of weight. Although she has pinned most of her 40 pound weight gain on Vicki, her marriage to David Beador has also been on the rocks since 2015. During that time, it was discovered that he had cheated on her, but she and her husband worked to repair their marriage and get to a better place. However, Shannon admitted that while her husband was getting leaner and fitter, she was getting fatter and eating more.

The current Real Housewives of Orange County season was filmed over six months ago, but a recent photograph of Shannon Beador shows that the mother-of-three has not lost much weight since filming began, despite claiming that she’s doing her best effort to do so.

The reality TV star went from 135lbs to a whopping 175lbs. It was once claimed that she was down 20 pounds from her highest weight, however it was reported that this was “totally false.” A celebrity nutritionist weighed in on paparazzi pictures of the reality star, saying that she is probably still around the same weight as she was previously.

These photos, however, might be a bit misleading, as photos of Shannon Beador in recent days on her social media suggest that the reality star may have actually shed some pounds. However, it could also be down to how the star positions herself and the angles she uses in order to make herself appear more svelte.

Shannon Beador has stated on her Instagram that there were “multiple factors” contributing to her weight gain, and now she is working hard to get back to the body she had before she ballooned up to 175lbs.

Meghan King Edmonds, another cast member on the show, recently told People that she feels guilty that she wasn’t there for Shannon as she should have been. However, Shannon has recently given birth to a baby girl, Aspen, who was featured on the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Orange County.

