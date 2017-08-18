Pippa Middleton Wears Wedding Ring To Work Out, Mrs. James Matthews Plans Races After Honeymoon?

Pippa Middleton is back on track! Before she got married to James Matthews, she was famous for raising money for all her charities through her athleticism. She is an experienced runner, biker, skier as well as a mountaineer. So it was only a matter of time that she got back to her workout routine – this time with her wedding ring!

The 33-year-old newlywed was lifting extra weight at the gym today when she wore her engagement and wedding ring to do her workout. Her engagement ring, “an estimated 3.5-carat diamond” surrounded by another set of smaller diamonds, according to ELLE, glistened obviously on her fingers as she arrived at KX gym in Chelsea, London.

“Pippa shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to her fierce fitness regime,” reports Daily Mail. “The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted heading to the gym where she trained before her wedding to James Matthews in May.”

This was the second time that Pippa was seen after Wimbledon 2017, which she got to enjoy with her new husband.

Check out the massive rock on Pippa’s ring!

The ring’s estimated cost is $260,000.

It is not easy getting back into workout mode after an amazing summer of dream wedding, honeymoon and watching world-class tennis at Wimbledon 2017. She spent two whole weeks of her honeymoon in French Polynesia and impressed the fashion critics with her savvy dress choices at Wimbledon. But knowing that Pippa Middleton has always been a sporty one, winning sports scholarships to attend schools, and scheduling races after races to raise money for charity.

In fact, just before the wedding, Pippa Middleton paid tribute to her husband-to-be James’ brother, Michael Matthews, who died while climbing Mount Everest. While James Matthews chose not to participate in the hike up to the summit of the Matterhorn due to emotional reasons, Pippa conquered its “14,691ft peak,” according to Daily Mail, with grace.

Pippa Middleton 'humbled' after reaching Matterhorn summit in memory of her fiance's late brother #Pippa Middleton https://t.co/CIueJsgaG5 pic.twitter.com/0TMz6cGKnf — Sci24H (@scienceLeMagazi) May 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]