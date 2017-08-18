NFL Trade Rumors: LeSean McCoy, Tyrod Taylor Could Be On Trade Block As Bills Start Rebuilding Process

The Buffalo Bills have already pulled off the biggest trade this preseason, and now there are rumors that LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor could both be on the chopping block as the team looks to spark a total rebuild for next season.

The Bills traded away talented but oft-injured wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams in return for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second round pick, then dealt cornerback Ronald Darby for another third-rounder and wide receiver Jordan Matthews. The moves signaled to many that the Bills were starting to look to the future, gathering draft picks for what will be a rebuilding process.

Now, the Bills could be looking to shed even more of their talent. Evan Silva of RotoWorld reported on Friday that the Bills were likely looking to trade quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back LeSean McCoy as well, which could leave the team competing with the New York Jets for the top draft pick in 2018.

If the Bills were to offer both McCoy and Taylor, it is not clear what they could get in return. McCoy has a cap hit of $9 million for the next three seasons and just turned 29, so his price and future output would make it difficult to swing a trade. Taylor has also struggled with inconsistency, even if he is the best quarterback to don a Bills uniform since Drew Bledsoe.

As Larry Brown Sports noted, McCoy could be the most likely to go if the Bills were indeed looking for a trade. The report noted that he lobbied hard for former teammate Jeremy Maclin to join the Bills this offseason, which the report took as a sign that he might not be happy in Buffalo. While that remains to be seen, McCoy was certainly close with Sammy Watkins, who is now in Los Angeles.

The NFL rumors about the Bills alleged trade plans could hint at a division willing to admit that the Patriots are unbeatable this year. After winning the Super Bowl last season, many have predicted that this Patriots team can go undefeated. With the Bills and Jets likely out of playoff contention anyway, both teams appear to be preparing their rebuild to be ready for when Tom Brady is closer to retirement.

