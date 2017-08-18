Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Caught Living Separate Lives Ahead Of Spinoff?

Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on the verge of a breakup?

According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules couple is currently on different sides of the country as they prepare for the upcoming premiere of their new spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

On August 17, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they revealed that Taylor is currently enjoying time with his co-stars, including Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, in Los Angeles, Cartwright is with her friends and family in Kentucky.

The outlet also said that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be headed for a split, just like their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher, who called it quits earlier this month on what would have been their four-year anniversary.

According to another report by Radar Online, which was shared earlier this year, Jax Taylor and his girlfriend were said to be in “rocky territory” with one another after filming their reality spinoff in Kentucky with Cartwright’s family. As the outlet explained at the time, Taylor felt pressured to propose to Cartwright during filming and was left with cold feet in regard to taking the next step in their relationship.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has been a hot topic on Vanderpump Rules for the past two seasons and will likely continue to be a hot topic when the series returns to Bravo later this year for Season 6.

As fans will recall from past seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor has been hesitant when it comes to marriage. That said, he seemingly made some progress with the concept at the end of 2015.

At that time, he spoke to the Daily Dish and said that while he wasn’t yet ready to tie the knot with Brittany Cartwright, she would be the person he would marry if he was to get married sometime in the future.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

