‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Lauren Koslow On Roman’s Kiss, Kate’s Reaction, And Andre DiMera’s Power Play For Control

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will kiss Kate Roberts. Lauren Koslow discussed the shocking smooch in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. She revealed how Kate reacts and what happens when Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) finds out. It turns out that out of anger, he will go back to his old ways and make a power play for control.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roman Brady has an interesting reaction when Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall), disguised as Marlena Evans, locks lips with him. Then, he turns around and kisses Kate, which comes as a total shock to the character. She had no idea that he was considering rekindling their romance from years ago. Interestingly enough, it is because of Hattie’s actions. It made Roman realize that he missed having romance in his life.

Unfortunately for “Koman” fans on DOOL, Andre and Kate are married. Even though the union was not from love, and it is a business arrangement, she can’t risk messing it up. Lauren Koslow reveals that she breaks the news gently to her former lover.

“Kate tries to be delicate in the way that she answers. I think it is out of respect for their past history, and also, their relationship right now, in the present. There is also the matter of her marriage to Andre, which she brings up. So, in some ways, it’s almost an easy out for her.”

However, it might be too late. Unknown to Kate, Andre saw the kiss. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he angrily storms off, but has already calculated a plan to get revenge. Later, Andre has an attitude and is frosty toward Kate. She is confused by his actions until he confronts her about what he saw. Then, he chooses to go back to his old ways. He decides he will hurt Kate by trying to get control of the DiMera empire.

“He makes these acerbic comments to Kate, and she doesn’t understand why he’s doing it. When Andre suddenly falls back into old behavior, it’s a red flag for Kate.”

Andre DiMera is a complicated character on DOOL. He used to be a villain, but recent episodes show there are more complex layers to the man. He’s figuring out people and relationships. He is genuinely hurt by Kate’s actions. First, she throws him under the bus when talking to a DiMera board member. Now, she has kissed another man. Even though it isn’t clear if Andre is developing feelings for Kate, it seems like he might. A DiMera only reacts with revenge when they are deeply hurt. If Kate isn’t careful, the fallout could be catastrophic.

What do you think is going to happen with Andre, Kate, and Roman on Days Of Our Lives?

