Orlando Bloom Dating Mystery Blonde And Katy Perry? ‘Pirates’ Actor’s Potential Girlfriend Another Waitress?

Orlando Bloom may be forty, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, has remarried, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be dating around! With summer 2017 coming to a close, the Pirates star has been kicking into high gear as he spends time with women from all walks of life, including his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry and an unidentified blonde woman.

Last year, the 40-year-old actor and 32-year-old singer made headlines when they were seen paddleboarding. While that is a normal holiday activity for many people, the fact that he was not wearing anything was what shocked people.

Since then, the English actor has been dating around. Most famously, he got tangled up with a waitress from London’s famous Chiltern Firehouse two months after he broke up with Katy. From both sides, it looked like a no-strings-attached hookup.

“They spent a passionate night together — but neither expected it to be any more than what it was,” the insider said to Page Six.

In fact, they were so non-committal that when he heard that she got fired, he had to call the establishment to get her phone number.

“Orlando got her number from the Chiltern Firehouse in London and called to make sure that Viviana [Ross] was okay,” he continued. “The call will have come out of the blue — he is a gentleman and he genuinely had no idea what had happened after he left the Chiltern Firehouse.”

So it was a surprise to Pirates’ fans when Katy Perry was seen hugging Orlando Bloom on the back of his bike this past week. According to TMZ, she caught a ride out of Ed Sheeran’s concert at the Staples Center on a bike driven by none other than her ex-boyfriend. This was the first time they were seen together since March.

Just because he gave his ex-girlfriend a ride, it doesn’t mean that he is hanging his hopes on her. A few days later, he was seen “cozying up to another blonde in Malibu,” according to People Magazine. The media could not identify the woman, who was swimming very close to him in the ocean.

A source commented, “Katy and Orlando aren’t back together, but they have history and are open to seeing what happens.”

It looks like leaving things open ended is doing marvelous things for his dating life!

