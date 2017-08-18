IKEA Reveal The Secret To Dressing Like Jon Snow In ‘Game of Thrones’ With Special DIY Rug Cape

If you have ever secretly fancied being a member of the Night’s Watch and dressing like the Jon Snow character in Game of Thrones then get ready, because IKEA have just released a very special DIY guide to making your own rug cape. Why IKEA, you may ask? Because it has been revealed that it was their faux fur rugs that were actually used to create the original capes that you see Jon Snow and others wearing in Game of Thrones to protect themselves from the devastatingly cold northern winters they are exposed to in Westeros.

It will probably come as no surprise to learn that Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive television shows currently being made, and Fortune report that in an effort to try and cap each episode at $10 million the show’s costume designers got clever and turned to IKEA for help in creating the very unique wardrobe that you see, which includes the capes in Game of Thrones which are actually popular IKEA rugs.

The truth about these makeshift capes in Game of Thrones was revealed last year when costume designer Michele Clapton was giving an informal talk at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, according to Bored Panda.

Clapton did add, however, that costume designers still put plenty of time and effort into the design of these capes before they grace the shoulders of the cast in Game of Thrones. After all, these capes need to be strong and durable enough to withstand the kind of winters that Jon Snow and the others must endure.

“These capes are actually IKEA rugs. We take anything we can; we cut and we shave them and then we added strong leather straps. I want the audience to almost smell the costumes.”

In the spirit of adventure, IKEA have decided to have some fun and created their own DIY guide with instructions on how fans of Game of Thrones can also make their own cape.

Jon Snow fans, follow this IKEA guide to make your own ‘GoT’ cape https://t.co/VgcXhRd6wU pic.twitter.com/YrO7sWhAJa — TAXI (@designtaxi) August 15, 2017

IKEA are calling their new cape designs Vinter Skuldervarmer and say that all you need to do is hit your local IKEA and pick up one of their $79 Skold sheepskin rugs, which are the same ones costume designers in Game of Thrones used. Then you can either simply cut a hole for your head in these rugs and wear them as they are, or if you’re feeling really bold you can grab other material to go with it and come up with your own unique creation.

As Summer draws to a close, it makes sense to prepare for colder weather. What better way to do that than to design your own Jon Snow Game of Thrones IKEA rug cape?

[Featured Image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images]