‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of August 21: Romance, Sex & A Question Popped

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 through August 25, reveal that romance will be rife as illicit feelings develop and truths unfold. What does the future hold for Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric (Greg Vaughan)? How does Andre (Thaao Penghlis) really feel about his wife, Kate (Lauren) Koslow)? And is Bonnie (Judi Evans) pushing the envelope with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Justin (Wally Kurth) just a little too far? Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that the week of August 21-25 will be the week that “Chabby” reunite and Chad (Billy Flynn) proposes to Abigail (Marci Miller). With a week dedicated to matters of the heart, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that all the romantic, cuddly feelings may offer just enough comfort as fans say goodbye to Joey (James Lastovic) and brace themselves for a sudden, unexpected death.

Days of Our Lives spoilers via US Blasting News state that there is an excellent chance that “EriCole” will soon find their way into each other’s arms. Of course, they have already shared a kiss while under the influence of Halo. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Eric will write Nicole a letter revealing his feelings for her. Before he finishes penning his thoughts onto paper, there will be a knock at the door.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady ransacks Eric's room and makes a surprising discovery.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/khEG50cETT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 15, 2017

On the Brady and Nicole front, things aren’t looking rosy for the couple either. Brady believes that Nicole and Eric are having an affair. She herself is starting to believe that she may have killed Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) and when Brady produces the evidence of the amulet, she is convinced that Eric hid the amulet in order to protect her. This could cement her feelings for Eric.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21-25 indicate that the marriage of convenience between Andre and Kate may not be that convenient after all. In fact when Roman kisses Kate, Andre let’s rip and acts “like a jealous husband” according to Days Café.

There couldn’t be a happier man than Justin this week on Days of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that he is thrilled when his romance with Adrienne is rekindled, little does he know that it is Bonnie who is toying with his heart once again. Days of Our Lives spoilers also state that Bonnie may go one step too far when she makes love to Lucas as she may fall in love with him.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail's reunion takes a surprising turn.https://t.co/Kj7LYvzs6m pic.twitter.com/drSqTACeo1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 11, 2017

Chad is about to pop the question on the week of August 21 through 25. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Chad will ask Abigail to marry him. Abigail will be overjoyed to be married to her baby’s father and love of her life again. In the meantime, Gabi (Camila Banus) will not be able to cope with the news of their impending nuptials.

