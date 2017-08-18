Blake Shelton Slammed For ‘Losing’ Miranda Lambert After 2017 CMA Fest Run-In

Blake Shelton is feeling the heat after the country star and his former wife Miranda Lambert both appeared on ABC’s CMA Fest coverage this week.

Though the performances actually happened last month, seeing Miranda and Blake almost back together on screen during the ABC broadcast of the event on August 16 was enough to get fans feeling sentimental about their past romance.

As footage rolled of the twosome’s appearances at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium – which actually happened on different nights – a number of social media users were quick to throw in their two cents regarding the former couple who were married for four years between 2011 and 2015. Many slammed Shelton for “losing” Lambert following their 2015 divorce.

“I wonder how Blake feels when Miranda performs?” country music fan @sydneycolyer tweeted after seeing both stars belt out their hits during the same broadcast, while @luciouslaur added, “Wonder if Blake ever looks at Miranda and thinks ‘man I messed up’… she’s smokinnnn.”

“I wish I knew what Blake was thinking when he decided to leave Miranda,” wrote @KelsieMccubbins during ABC’s CMA Fest showing, though neither has ever explicitly confirmed what caused their sudden breakup.

“Can we all agree that Blake really messed up by losing Miranda?” @PwnNoobs23 then added.

Others watching footage from the popular country music festival then continued to share their feelings on their breakup. They claimed that the former couple may actually have been singing about each other on the stage, as both have made no secret of the fact that their 2015 divorce influenced their music.

“Idk how Blake and Miranda are at the same place [right now] both singing about how much they loved each other,” @emily_langan14 tweeted. “That s*** would f**k me up so bad.”

“You know Blake is thinking about Miranda,” @Aron_Devlin018 added as Shelton performed.

Notably, both Shelton and Lambert appear to have moved on from their divorce more than two years ago and are now thought to be in serious relationships.

Though fans have accused both of throwing some serious shade earlier this year (Shelton appeared to slam his ex-wife during the ACM Awards in April while Lambert hit back when discussing her breakup songs last month), the former couple does appear to have found happiness with their new partners.

Blake has certainly made no secret of his romance with fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, and Gwen regularly shares photos and video from her private time with the country star and her kids on Snapchat.

“Gwen saved my life,” he said of his girlfriend in a candid interview about his divorce and finding love again with Billboard last year. “Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

He’s only continued to gush over Gwen since and she’s returned the favor on multiple occasions, though Miranda has stayed a little more tight-lipped when it comes to her life with boyfriend Anderson East.

Though she’s stayed a little quieter in interviews when it comes to discussing her love life post-divorce, Lambert has gushed over her man in Instagram.

She celebrated the singer on his birthday just last month and claimed that he owns her heart in a sweet post to celebrate his big day.

“You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you,” she added to her boyfriend.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]