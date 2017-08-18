Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Style Revolution: Husband Approves Pants, Shorts, Sleeveless Dress & More After Wedding

Jinger Duggar has experienced a major style change since getting married. While her sisters, Jill and Jessa, retained the family’s traditions, the 23-year-old Duggar, with some help from her husband, went through a total style transformation. While her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have raised her to dress conservatively, Jinger now freely wears pants, shorts, sleeveless dresses, and high heels after the wedding.

Her style revolution happened just a few months after the wedding. Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot in early November and spent the holidays with his parents in cold Pennsylvania. But when they returned to their new home in Laredo, TX, it was already warm enough to start changing a few things in her wardrobe.

At first, she was more covert about posting what she was wearing. She only got her own Instagram account months after the wedding, and even so, Jinger took a while to post regularly. As she settled into her married life with Jeremy, she became bolder about what she was wearing.

The first time that the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On first noticed that the 23-year-old Duggars making radical changes in her closet was, in fact, not through a photo she posted. It was a picture of her was uploaded by a Texan fan.

Yes, that is Jinger Duggar

Yes, those are shorts…sort of#HellFrozeOver pic.twitter.com/ZfTXEzHWJc — Talk Soup (@TheTalkSoup) March 17, 2017

The picture showed that she was clearly revealing her knees. In her family, this is a faux-pas as the girls usually layer leggings that come to the calves underneath clothing that is too short.

Then, on a trip to Waco, TX with her sisters, Jessa and Jana, Jinger sported a pair of moss green pants underneath her trench coat, while the rest of the entourage stuck to long skirts.

Best day ever. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

She started to take more risks as the season folded into summer. With temperatures in Laredo frequently going over 100 degrees, Jinger started to reveal more skin. She shocked the fans again when she attended a wedding and revealed the tops of her shoulders, as well as her armpits.

As Duggars respect the sanctity of marriage, it looks like her parents also could not comment on her dress.

In fact, Jinger started wearing pants and shorts so much that the fans became used to it.

“She looks very cute, and sporty at the same time, and she is not showing anything that she should be hiding or ashamed to show,” a fan commented in a picture of Jinger wearing shorts on a soccer field. “She is a very classy and beautiful young woman. Enjoy your life with your husband and continue to work with him in defining who you two are, as a married couple. I like the way that you have shown that you are opened minded, and willing to try new things and to do some things different.”

The latest picture of Jinger sealed the deal regarding how she will continue to dress in the future. Her husband posted a picture of her wearing vintage Jordans, jeans, and Nike shirt, sending a clear message that she will not go back to wearing long, loose skirts that put limits on her movement.

Her first pair of J's????Retro 7's???? @jumpman23 A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Do you think her parents will try to make her wear conservative clothing again? Or do you think they will respect her decisions, now that she is married? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]