Mayor Frank Rizzo Statue Cleaned Of ‘Black Power’ Graffiti

On Twitter, the phrase “Black Power” has commanded nearly 5,000 tweets on Friday, August 18, and the phrase is now listed on the Twitter trending list. That’s because a statue of the late Philadelphia Mayor, Frank Rizzo, was defaced with the words “Black Power” in white spray paint, as seen in the below photo. The statue of Rizzo is located in Philadelphia, outside of the Municipal Services Building. By Friday morning, the “Black Power” wording had been cleaned off. Prior to workers cleaning off the “Black Power” wording, it appeared across the front of the statue of the former Philadelphia mayor. Rizzo was also a police commissioner, and his statue was defaced in the midst of controversy over the legacy of the man who detractors say allowed police brutality run amuck during his reign.

“Black Power” Sprayed On Philadelphia Rizzo Statue In The Wake Of Charlottesville

The statue of Rizzo had been guarded by police on Wednesday, August 16, when there was a demonstration in downtown Philadelphia. The march featured folks protesting against white supremacy in Pennsylvania in the wake of the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia. The statue of Rizzo has been deemed a symbol of white supremacy that critics want removed, and as a result, the “Black Power” wording appeared on the statue at a point when it wasn’t being guarded.

As seen in the below photo, a line of police officers with bicycles stood guard behind a railing in front of the Rizzo statue on August 16. Two days later, the world of social media is reacting to news that “Black Power” appeared on the statue.

According to the Huffington Post, although President Donald Trump has called certain statues beautiful, Trump placed a stone pedestal commemorating “The River of Blood,” at one of his golf courses, but it was a battle that never happened as the plaque claims. Trump claimed that “our great country [is] being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.” However, the publication noted that Trump is the sole president who suggested rescinding the status of a national monument, but only Congress can accomplish such an act.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP Images]