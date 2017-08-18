Angelina Jolie Set To Attend Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight In Las Vegas

Angelina Jolie is on the guest list for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas. The boxing event of the year will take place on Saturday, August 26. According to TMZ, several celebrities have already purchased tickets to attend the fight, which has been highly anticipated since before it was even a thing.

Many fans were surprised to see Jolie’s name on TMZ’s celebrity list, mainly because she tends to shy away from such mainstream events, especially since her split from actor Brad Pitt. Lately, Jolie has been keeping a low profile, spending time with her six children and not drawing any kind of attention to herself or to her family.

Jolie’s attendance at the Mayweather/McGregor fight will be interesting as she probably won’t attend the event alone. While she may show up with a friend, it’s also possible that she will attend with one of her kids, though that’s more unlikely since they are all still fairly young (her oldest son, Maddox, just turned 16). If Jolie shows up to the fight with a man, even if it is just a friend, everyone will be talking about it; Jolie has not dated anyone (publicly) since she announced her divorce from Pitt last year.

Jolie has been a fan of boxing for quite some time. In fact, back in 2007, she and Brad Pitt attended the Floyd Mayweather/Ricky Hatton fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time, Just Jared posted a photo of the two leaving the arena following the bout (Mayweather won with a knockout in the 10th round).

Based on Jolie’s history of attending boxing matches, it seems clear that she is a fan of Floyd Mayweather. It’s unknown if she is the gambling type, but it’s safe to assume that if she is, she will be betting on “Money” to take down McGregor next weekend.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]