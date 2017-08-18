How Amy Schumer Ended Up At A Judge Judy Taping…

Amy Schumer fans were shocked when they saw the comedian/actress’s face in the audience during a recent episode of Judge Judy.

Schumer confirmed that she attended a taping because she’s a huge fan of the show.

“Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy,” the actress wrote in a post on Instagram with a photo of her in the audience at the courtroom. “My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Amy Schumer attended the taping in May with her sister. Being the super fan that she is, Schumer wasn’t content to just sit in the audience. She also sat in Judge Judy Scheindlin’s seat and got a “no-look” documents pass for Officer Byrd, the bailiff. She posted the video on Instagram around the time of the taping.

“Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents!” she wrote in the caption under the video. “Thank you for having me and my sis!!!”

Then she stepped into the role of defendant with her sister as the plaintiff. They even had Officer Byrd pretend to separate them.

Then the star of the show stepped into her seat and shared a fun moment with Amy and her sister.

According to TIME, the case that Schumer attended was about Yu Gi Oh! cards and she was seated in a very prominent position in the front row of the audience. Amy was definitely hard to miss as she gave the camera numerous hilarious facial expressions during the taping.

When she isn’t fan-girling over Judge Judy, Amy Schumer is currently filming her upcoming movie I Feel Pretty, according to the Daily Mail. She’s also slated to appear on Broadway, in Steve Martin’s play, Meteor Shower and her star power is selling tickets like crazy.

According to the New York Post, Meteor Shower sold $1 million worth of tickets in two days. They estimate that advanced sales for the show will amount to $4 million before the curtain goes up on November 29.

Meteor Shower is a comedic play set in the 1990s about an outwardly happy couple who invite another couple over to their house to watch a meteor shower. The night takes some sexually “awkward” turns, The New York Post reports, in a way that’s inspired John Updike’s Couples.

