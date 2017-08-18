‘DWTS’ Season 25 Cast: The Mooch May Be ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After All, Drops Major Hint On Social Media

The Dancing with the Stars season 25 cast reveal is just days away, and rumors about this season’s pros and celebrities will finally be confirmed or debunked. And if you think Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci, who briefly served as President Trump’s communications director, isn’t polishing up his dancing shoes, think again.

Shortly after Scaramucci lost his job at the White House, TMZ asked the investment banker if he would consider joining the DWTS cast. He replied, “I don’t know how to dance” and with that, fans assumed the Mooch would not be part of the Season 25 cast.

Three weeks after he claimed he couldn’t dance, Scaramucci is now dropping some major hints that he’s reconsidering the gig. A media tour, the Mooch’s comments about DWTS during an ABC-hosted Facebook Live interview, and his connection with some Dancing with the Stars pros on social media are just a few reasons why the Mooch may be part of the upcoming cast reveal on Good Morning America.

Trump’s former communications director is making his presence known during his TV and social media blitz. He had his first post-White House interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, followed by appearances on one late-night TV show after another.

He’s a natural entertainer, with The Hollywood Reporter calling Scaramucci’s appearance on This Week With George Stephanopoulos“comic relief” amidst some rather tense news headlines.

During a recent Facebook Live interview with ABC News political director Rick Klein, the Mooch mentioned that he’s not a great dancer when asked if he would consider an appearance on Dancing with the Stars. After completely shutting the idea down weeks prior, Scaramucci seemed more open to the idea, stating “we’ll see, who knows.”

And that’s not all. He’s amping up his social media accounts, frequently referring his Twitter followers to his new Instagram account. Is he preparing for a gig on DWTS? After all, celebrity dancers typically use social media to plead for votes.

Pure DWTS reports that the Mooch started following their Twitter account, as well as some of the show’s pros. Is that a major hint that we will see Anthony Scaramucci in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom when season 25 premieres on September 18?

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the season 25 cast will be revealed on Good Morning America by the first week of September.

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET starting September 18 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]