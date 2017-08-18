Jill Duggar Dillard Marks Death Of Derick’s Dad Amidst Twitter Scandal, Husband Exactly Like Baby Israel

It has been a hard month for Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard. Not only did they experience complications with the birth of their second baby, but they also had to deal with the Twitter scandal that erupted when he expressed his transphobic opinions on social media. And now, they are marking the death of Derick’s dad, but Jill is doing her best to put a positive spin on it.

Derick Dillard’s parents have health related issues that have kept him on his toes. His dad passed away when he was young and his mother survived cancer, which has a chance of resurfacing. But, according to his wife, these tragedies has not stopped him from becoming a loving husband, father and mission worker.

The picture also revealed just how much Israel Dillard, their first son, looks like Derick. Most of the fans commented that they thought Israel took after Jill, but, after seeing this picture, realized that he is just a younger version of his dad.

A fan wrote, “I thought that little boy was Israel until I read your post,” while another commented, “Derick and Israel are so alike!”

Today would've been my father-in-law's birthday. @cldilla thank you all for raising such an amazing son! @derickdillard your dad would be proud of the father and husband you are! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Turning the focus back on family may help the Dillards distance themselves from media scandals.

Earlier this month, Derick posted a tweet about Jazz Jennings, and how transgender is a concept created by humans.

“What an oxymoron… a “reality” show which follows a non-reality,” he wrote on his Twitter. “”Transgender” is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

This immediately unleashed a flood of criticisms towards him with his followers saying that he is spreading “a message of hate on Twitter,” and that “[p]ublic shaming is not Christ-like.”

The scandal got so out of hand that TLC had to step in and say that they do not share the opinions of their show members.

It is important for us to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC. — TLC Network (@TLC) August 3, 2017

Jill and Derick also made news when they announced that they will not be returning to Central America to continue their mission work. Soon after that, the couple announced that they got a job working with Cross Church College.

Had a great time chillin' with these ladies @camilliejo @izzyjacobo1 yesterday @hogbcm @c3crosschurch #sororityrecruitment #lotsasnacks #lotsapinkshirts #lotsafun A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

C3 is a “weekly service for college students” in Northwest Arkansas, hoping to draw more attendees with their nighttime services. After a year of working in dangerous conditions in Central America, Jill and Derick Dillard may find this work to be a walk in the park.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Twitter]