Kailyn Lowry’s New Baby To Appear On ‘Teen Mom 2’? Baby Daddy No. 3 Chris Lopez For Sure Won’t

Kailyn Lowry has welcomed her new baby with baby daddy no. 3 Chris Lopez on August 5, and since then, fans have been wondering if the Teen Mom 2 star’s third son will be appearing on the MTV show soon.

While Lopez said he has no plans of appearing on Teen Mom 2 ever, Lowry said in a new interview with Radar that it’s still up in the air whether “baby Lo” will make an appearance on the hit reality show soon. That said, she and Chris are talking about it.

“I don’t know right now,” Lowry said. “Chris and I are talking about it. We’ll see.”

Chris Lopez has kept himself out of the spotlight all throughout Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy. The pair separated around the time it was confirmed that Kailyn was pregnant with her third son. Before giving birth to her new baby, Lowry already has one boy, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and another, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry slammed the rumors that she and Lopez are getting back together. Even though they are not dating anymore, Lowry said Chris is still getting involved with the rearing of their newborn.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch to find out if #KailynLowry was surprised when #ChrisLopez, the baby's father, came to the hospital! pic.twitter.com/xsuq2SZhYw — Radar Online (@radar_online) August 17, 2017

“He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind,” she said. “Every child deserves their dad. I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

Baby Lo ???? #motherhustler @day1.creations @sweetees_ @b_savy @stackedcollection A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Although Chris Lopez is getting involved with parenting duties, at least a little, Hollywood Life reported that Kailyn will be raising her new baby by her lonesome. She also said in the new interview that she “doesn’t have a plan” yet when it comes to being a single mother to three sons.

The boys were so excited to make their own little pizzas for dinner ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Luckily for the Teen Mom 2 star, she will have a support system she’s confident she can rely on.

“We’re going to figure it out and we’ll make whatever work,” she said. “I have a really good support system with my friends right now who truly have been there through my pregnancy and helped me prepare for the baby to come home.”

Luckily for Lowry, her two exes, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera, are likely to stay involved in their respective son’s lives.

Lopez appeared once on the MTV show back when Lowry was still pregnant with their third child. His face, however, had been blurred out in that particular moment. On this week’s episode Kailyn revealed why he doesn’t want to appear on the small screen.

“He’s not shy, he just doesn’t like people,” Lowry explained. “He’s not hiding the fact he’s with me and we’re having a baby. That makes me feel good. He doesn’t have to put his entire life out there and I respect that. Someone who likes their privacy makes me feel good.”

Do you think Kailyn Lowry’s new baby with Chris Lopez will appear on Teen Mom 2 soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]