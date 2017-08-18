Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Reportedly Struggling To Get Pregnant, Considering A Surrogate Like Kim

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning on having a baby with Tristan Thompson. Khloe is the last of the Kardashian sisters to have children and wants to start a family of her own in the immediate future. But is she struggling to get pregnant?

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Khloe wants to have a natural birth with the NBA star and wants it to happen soon. Khloe explored various options for having kids with ex-husband Lamar Odom and is happy that it didn’t work out. She hopes that things will be different with Thompson, whom she believes is in it for the long-haul.

Thompson, of course, already has one son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The former couple welcomed their child back in December and having two kids so quickly might be hard for Thompson. The insider claims that the Cleveland Cavaliers star is hesitant to have a baby with Khloe and wants to put a little distance between the pregnancies.

Khloe, on the other hand, wants to start having kids right now. In fact, Life & Style reported that Khloe is willing to try the surrogate route if she and Thompson can’t get pregnant — and her sister Kim offered to help. On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian’s doctor revealed that she has a low count of egg-holding follicles in her system, which makes it harder for her to get pregnant. At the time, she admitted that she wanted to have children and was optimistic that she could make it happen.

According to Wet Paint, Kim is strongly advising Khloe to get a surrogate. Kim reportedly hired a surrogate to have a third baby with Kanye West and believes it is a perfect way for Khloe to start having kids right away.

“Kim’s been flooding Khloe with lots of information. She gave Khloe a list of surrogate contacts,” an insider explained. “Kim also has a team of lawyers, nutritionists, and physicians keeping her surrogate healthy, and she wants to put Khloe in touch with them.”

The reports of Kim’s surrogate have not been confirmed, though she has been open about the possibility in the past. A spin-off series documenting Kim’s surrogate experience is also reportedly in the mix, though that might change if Khloe takes the same route.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not commented on the latest baby rumors.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]