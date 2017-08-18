Princess Diana Developed An Eating Disorder After Discovering Camilla Parker Bowles Affair

Princess Diana’s legacy lives on twenty years following her tragic death in Paris. The late mother to Prince William and Prince Harry certainly left her mark on the world due to her ability to bravely push the boundaries and benevolently impact others.

Although Diana was praised around the world and adored by her two boys, the princess had a difficult personal life due to her rocky marriage, which was apparently all but a fairy tale right from the start. New tapes released and video footage of Lady Di show the late royal speaking about her stormy marriage and the affair that brought it to an end.

Within the footage, Princess Diana even shares how she developed Bulimia, and states that it was a result of discovering the affair her husband was carrying on with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom Charles is now married to.

During the recordings that have been revealed, Princess Diana referred to Charles as a “bad rash” when discussing his courtship. The two only met 13 times before becoming engaged, and as the Independent relays, Diana stated,“I was brought up in a way that when you got engaged to someone, you loved them.”

Diana became so distraught about the affair, which had been ongoing since the early 80’s, that she went to Queen Elizabeth II for advice. Charles’ own mother simply stated “I don’t know what you should do, Charles is hopeless.”

The eating disorder was Diana’s way of dealing with the affair quietly, as the publication notes. Diana says in the video footage “Everyone in the family knew about the bulimia,” and everyone blamed the bulimia for the reason that the marriage failed. Diana added that the eating disorder was a “discreet” way to deal with the pain as opposed to turning to substance abuse.

Despite recent rumors that Prince William will become king instead of his father, new reports indicate that Charles will become King of England in 2021 when Queen Elizabeth abdicates the throne, as the Hertfordshire Mercury reports. The comment by the queen that Prince Charles is “hopeless” certainly made the rumor about the Duke of Cambridge becoming king quite believable.

[Featured Image by Princess Diana Archive/Stringer/Getty Images]