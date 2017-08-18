Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres & More Send Love To Barcelona After Spain Terror Attack

A number of famous faces headed to social media to send love to Spain following a horrific terror attack in Barcelona on August 17.

Celebrities including Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, and many more all flocked to social media to react and post messages of support for the European country following the attack, which CNN is reporting has so far left 14 people dead.

Former President Obama issued a heartfelt message to the people of Spain with a tweet in solidarity with the city on behalf of himself and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona,” he wrote on Twitter amid the horrific news from Barcelona. “Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo.”

“Un abrazo” means “hug” in Spanish, and Obama’s sincere message has already been liked more than 1.2 million times on the social media site in just over 17 hours.

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was quick to follow suit, writing on her account that she was sending “All my love to Barcelona today” after the terror attack.

A slew of other actors and actresses also shared messages for Barcelona and the victims of the heinous act on the 140-character site.

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon tweeted that her heart was left “broken for Barcelona” and told the people of Spain that “the world feels your sorrow and the sorrow of all people dealing with senseless violence.”

Jennifer Lopez, whose parents hail from Puerto Rico, offered her condolences to Barcelona and its people in Spanish.

“Sending you much love and peace to the great city of Barcelona and all its beautiful people,” her tweet read when translated into English.

Actor Antonio Banderas, who was born in Spain, also shared a message in Spanish on his account after his country was attacked.

“Fused in a hug with #Barcelona,” his translated tweet read.

Frozen stars Idina Menzel and Josh Gad also tweeted love after hearing the news.

Idina wrote that she was “feeling helpless” after the horrific terror attack news broke, while her co-star in the much-loved Disney movie added that he was “beyond devastated” for the city and its people following the latest senseless terror attack.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you today. Stay strong!” added Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, while Project Runway: All Stars host Alyssa Milano tweeted that she was “sending my thoughts, love and strength” to Spain and its people before adding in another tweet that she condemns all terrorism.

“My thoughts with those injured in #Barcelona,” said former Grey’s Anatomy actress Sara Ramirez on Twitter on August 17, while Twilight star Ashley Greene said on her account that the world needs a hug and more love right now after the latest terror incident.

Soccer player Christiano Ronaldo, who plays for Spanish team Real Madrid, also shared a message for the victims.

“Dismayed by the news arriving from Barcelona,” he tweeted in his native language, Portuguese. “Full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger used his Twitter account to tell the people of Barcelona that his thoughts were with them and their families. “Today, we all stand with Spain,” he said.

Singer and former American Idol judge Paula Abdul also strongly condemned the terror attack and called it shameful, hateful, senseless, and tragic as actress Elizabeth Banks wrote online that she was sending love and light to the city.

Per CNN, 14 people are thought to have died and dozens of others have been left injured after a white van ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, on August 17 in a suspected Islamist terrorist attack.

[Featured Images by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney and Anthony Behar/Pool/Getty Images]