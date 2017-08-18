Leah Remini Rips Scientology Poster Boy Tom Cruise As ‘Diabolical’

Leah Remini is blasting Church of Scientology poster boy Tom Cruise as “diabolical.”

The former King of Queens star has seemingly made criticizing the church she joined as a child a daily task ever since bolting from its ranks just four years ago.

In the case of Mission Impossible star Cruise, she minced few words.

“Just going to get straight to it, ‘no,’ she told the Business Insider when asked if Cruise is a good person while doing promotion work for the upcoming second season of her A&E show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Cruise is widely viewed as Scientology’s most famous public face and most vocal Hollywood supporter. The church also boasts the likes of John Travolta, Giovanni Ribisi and Danny Masterson as members.

Cruise has now been a member for more than three decades and several media outlets have previously reported the church played a prominent role in vetting and choosing second and third wives, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Meanwhile, Remini charges much of what Cruise publicly engages in appears to be just an act for the cameras, and that many people who actually know him find him to be a fraud.

“There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person,” she said. “He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins.”

Miscavige serves as the longtime leader of the church and is largely credited with growing its size and impact.

Remini has previously charged the church’s growth has come by any means necessary, with church leaders often turning to violence to keep members in line.

Esquire reported Remini also recently argued that church leaders so cater to the whims of star members like Cruise and Travolta either of them could get away with murder in the eyes of fellow members.

More recently, she added that the church makes it a habit of blaming rape victims and frowning upon all forms of self-help that are not based in Scientology teachings.

USA Today has reported Scientology leaders were quick to voice their retort, insisting nothing about Remini’s show is based in reality and much of it is being said and done for the express purpose of gaining bigger ratings for her TV show.

Church leaders also estimated that all her harsh words were responsible for a rising flood of death threats and acts of vandalism “directed at everyday parishioners.”

