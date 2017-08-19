Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Suri As BFFs Debunked Amid Gender Change Rumors

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, have a lot in common, with both celebrity kids growing up in the spotlight regardless of whether they desired to be famous. Now a new report is taking the shared celebrity upbringings of Shiloh and Suri to a new level by claiming that Angelina’s and Tom’s daughters have become best friends forever (BFFs). If it’s true, it sounds like an adorable story, but is it fact or fiction?

Despite the report, Suri Cruise and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have not become best friends. The claim about Jolie’s and Cruise’s daughters was published by OK Magazine before getting ripped apart by Gossip Cop, which described the tale about Angelina’s and Tom’s daughters as a “completely made-up” story.

Suri And Shiloh Have Movie Star Parents Who Split

Jolie’s and Cruise’s daughters both are 11-years-old, and both girls have film star parents who split. However, OK took those similarities and went from there, claiming that the preteens were introduced by their famous mothers, Angelina and Katie Holmes.

After supposedly meeting through their moms two years ago, Shiloh and Suri were described by OK magazine’s source as staying in touch. The insider even claimed that the two had many similarities, but failed to detail them.

“Suri and Shiloh are pretty different, but they have a lot in common,” claimed the supposed source.

The insider then alleged that after Angelina and Brad Pitt split, Jolie contacted Katie Holmes to set up play dates for their daughters.

Inside That Fictional Play Date

Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Katie Holmes, however, who revealed that Suri and Shiloh do not even know each other. But that didn’t stop OK Magazine from alleging that the fictional play date included a surprise visit from Jamie Foxx’s 8-year-old daughter Annalise, who supposedly was there to have fun with Shiloh’s younger brother and sister, Vivienne and Knox.

The magazine’s insider even claimed that after the play date, Angelina’s and Katie’s daughters became closer.

“Since then, Suri and Shiloh have become pretty close.”

But according to Gossip Cop, most of the tale is fiction. The supposed insider also noted that Suri had survived “her own parents’ very public split” after Katie Holmes famously split from Tom Cruise. The magazine’s source also brought up the repeated descriptions of Shiloh as a “tomboy,” while noting that Suri is the opposite.

“They’re kind of an oddball pairing because Shiloh’s such a tomboy and Suri’s the total opposite.”

But that allegedly “oddball pairing” never happened. And it’s not just Suri Cruise and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who have been incorrectly touted as BFFs.

Brooklyn Beckham and Pax Jolie-Pitt Parallel Fake BFF Tale

In addition to Suri and Shiloh, Brooklyn Beckham and Pax Jolie-Pitt have been singled out by OK Magazine as becoming celebrity kid buddies, noted Gossip Cop.

Just as with debunking Angelina’s and Katie’s daughters becoming best friends, Gossip Cop busted the alleged friendship between Pax and Brooklyn.

“[It’s] an imaginary friendship between two children of celebrities.”

Calling the report “bogus,” Gossip Cop contradicted the story that the two celebrity boys are “bonding over photography.” The tale also claimed that it was Pax who had turned to Beckham for advice, and that it was “good” for Angelina’s son to establish a “mentor.”

However, just as with the story about Suri Cruise and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt becoming best friends after Katie Holmes and Angelina Jolie introduced them, the story about Pax and Brooklyn is false, according to Gossip Cop.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt As ‘Tomboy’ Amid ‘Gender Change’ Rumors

Gossip Cop told readers that it’s not known why OK “decided to arbitrarily spark a friendship between two children of celebrities, but there’s simply no truth to the magazine’s account of events.” However, the magazine’s reference to Shiloh as a “tomboy” comes amid continued reports about Jolie-Pitt’s gender.

As the Inquisitr reported, Shiloh has repeatedly been the subject of rumors concerning her gender. Some of those allegations stem from Jolie once describing Jolie-Pitt as liking to “dress like a boy” and wanting “to be a boy,” while Brad Pitt once said that when she was younger, Shiloh preferred to be called “John.”

Blasting News followed up on those gender rumors by noting that Shiloh continues to be known for wearing boys clothing and sporting a short haircut, leading to the rumors that Angelina and Brad’s first biological child is “not happy as a girl and wants to change her gender.” However, no representative for Pitt or Jolie has confirmed any of those gender change rumors.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images]