Vicki Gunvalson Slams ‘Classless’ Tamra Judge As ‘RHOC’ Feud Explodes

Vicki Gunvalson’s feud with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador reached new heights on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County. The ladies bashed each other in front of the cameras Monday night, and things got even nastier after the show. Will Gunvalson ever make amends?

According to Radar Online, Beador ripped Gunvalson in her official Bravo blog, calling out the RHOC star for talking about her weight troubles with Kelly Dodd after Meghan Edmonds’ party. Beador was frustrated with how Gunvalson and Dodd mocked her even though they have never struggled with weight issues in the past. She even went as far as calling Gunvalson a bully for spreading rumors about her husband last season.

Beador and Judge have avoided Gunvalson all season long but Celebuzz reports they were forced to hang out with each other during Edmonds’ sip and see party. Despite being in the same room together, Gunvalson didn’t exchange a single word with Beador or Judge, though all three women expressed their distaste with each other throughout the night.

Beador, of course, wasn’t the only one talking trash after the show. Vicki Gunvalson slammed the two ladies in her Bravo blog and called Judge “classless.” She also tried to split up Judge and Beador by assuring the later that Judge will eventually turn on her.

Having a nice quiet dinner at @burnhamharboryachtclub after a long Bravo press day. Looking forward to seeing Coldplay tonight. #rhoc #season12 #yeswearefriends A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

“Hearing Tamra’s filthy mouth is so classless, and I’m tired of her continuing to talk crap about me,” Gunvalson shared. “Just wait, Shannon, it’s only a matter of time before she turns on you too. For her to call me a b***h, a victim, scum, and dirt under her feet is so classless.”

On the latest RHOC episode, Judge admitted that Gunvalson was the equivalent of discovering poop on the bottom of her shoe. Gunvalson naturally didn’t take kindly to the comment and asked Judge why she felt the need to call her names. Gunvalson also didn’t take responsibly for playing a part in the feud, despite all the rumors she spread last season.

Based on how Beador and Gunvalson reacted after the show, it doesn’t look like their feud is going to end anytime soon. In fact, it’s clear that Beador and Judge want nothing to do with Gunvalson, which should make the rest of this season interesting to watch unfold. We can only hope that they figure out some semblance of a truce before things truly get beyond repair.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.

