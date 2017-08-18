‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroder Tells All About Her Breakup From Patrick Meagher

Stassi Schroeder opened up about her split from Patrick Meagher earlier this week during an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, which she recorded from the Mexican resort where she and Meagher were supposed to be spending their four-year anniversary.

During the episode, as she struggled through tears, the Vanderpump Rules star said the she and Meagher got into a disagreement on their anniversary becauy he didn’t remember the important day.

“I didn’t even get a f**king daisy. Not even a weed. What did I get? I got told I was broke up with a day before our Mexican vacation that I already paid for,” Schroeder explained to listeners, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on August 17.

Stassi Schroeder dated Patrick Meagher on and off for four years but despite the up and down nature of their relationship, the reality star and podcast host expected them to celebrate their four-year anniversary. In fact, she splurged on a vacation for the two of them.

Following their split, Stassi Schroeder said she went crazy and began taking tons of Xanax to calm herself down. She even admitted to listeners that she’s still using Xanax and said it is the only way she can cope with her breakup.

“I miss him every f**king minute,” she sobbed.

Stassi Schroeder went on to reveal that while she made an effort to smooth things over with Patrick Meagher by getting on the plane and heading to a couples resort for their vacation, he chose to stay home in Los Angeles. As for why Meagher didn’t go, Schroeder said his pride was standing in the way of their potential reconciliation.

According to Stassi Schroeder, she and Patrick Meagher really love each other and she is still just as attracted to him now as she was when they first met one another four years ago.

