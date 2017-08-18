‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Aug 21: Bill Goes To Extremes, Spectra Goes Up In Flames

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25 reveal that there’s Sheila and Sally drama this week and the Forresters begin to sense that something is going on with Caroline. There’s a fiery confrontation this week (quite literally) and a charming guest appearance from a 70s TV icon. Bill crosses lines next week and what he does next could leave Bold fans wondering if his skyscraper is more important than family or his new bride Brooke.

Brooke confronts Eric, consults James

On Monday, August 21, Brooke Logan Spencer (Katherine Kelly Lang) goes to see Eric Forrester (John McCook) and asks what he’s thinking letting crazy Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) stay under his roof. Eric reassures Brooke that Sheila is of sound mind and that he had to let her stay because she recently helped him. Plus, there’s the injury Sheila sustained while brawling with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). Brooke and Quinn are in agreement that Sheila needs to go.

The next day, Bold and Beautiful spoilers say Brooke won’t back down and goes to see Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan). Brooke wants James’ professional opinion on Sheila’s sanity. It’s too bad that other B&B spoilers reveal that Sheila has dirt to keep James quiet about her mental instability. It seems the good doctor might not be giving accurate assessments of Sheila’s state of mind. James lack of accountability might put the Forresters in danger, including Quinn.

"Don't underestimate me EVER." Who else got a chill down their spine knowing what Sheila is capable of? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/X0xilbwYZn — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) August 16, 2017

Katie and Wyatt hide their truth, Bill fumes

Other B&B spoilers promise Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) are pleased that they’ve taken things to the next level and get intimate, but they are also concerned about the fallout among the family. Katie and Wyatt have a serious talk about keeping things secret since they’re still calling this thing between them a casual encounter (at least for now). Katie and Wyatt agree that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) should be kept out of the loop on their romance.

It’s a good thing for Katie and Wyatt that Bill is distracted from everything aside from his beautiful skyscraper project. However, it might be a bad thing for his marriage. Bold spoilers tease that once Brooke sees just how far Bill has gone lying to family and friends, she might have a wake-up call about her new marriage to the dastardly Dollar Bill. We’ll see Bill go to extremes this week to take down Spectra. Bill may cross not just ethical lines, but also legal lines in his quest for domination.

Liam plays hero at Spectra, Jarrett steps up too

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week promise Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) plays hero for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) when he’s in the right place at the right time to extinguish an electrical fire at Spectra Fashions on Wednesday, August 23. Bill is angry that his son saved the fashion house instead of letting it burn to the ground. According to Highlight Hollywood, Andrew Collins is back as Jarrett Maxwell on August 23-24 and prepares to review Spectra’s new line but makes it clear he won’t trash them as Bill wants.

Bill has double the infuration as both Liam and Jarrett rebel against his wishes. There’s also a very special cameo this week as Donny Most, aka Ralph Malph from the 70s hit Happy Days, shows up as Pete, the shady electrician. He tries to fix Spectra’s faulty wiring, but he’s not a legit pro, so things look dicey. Some B&B rumors say Bill might try and burn Spectra to the ground, quite literally, to get what he wants, but it could cost him everything if he sinks that low.

Questions about Thomas’s disappearance from LA

On Thursday, August 24, B&B spoilers reveal Brooke and Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) join forces to grill Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on why Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) ditched LA in favor of New York. It seems suspect to them that he’s with Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) and Douglas when his heart is with Sally and Spectra has a big showing coming up. Steffy perpetuates Bill’s lie even though Liam doesn’t like this look on her.

On Friday, August 25, Bold spoilers from CBS Soaps In Depth promise that Sally and Thomas chat on the phone about the all-important fashion show. Sally gets some insight into where Thomas’ head is at as he shares info about Caroline. How long before naive Thomas notices Caroline isn’t sick at all? Will Caroline cave and tell Thomas the ugly truth or will Liam beat her to the punch? Someone will cave soon and Bill’s ugly lie will be revealed, but will it be in time to save Spectra Fashions?

Check back often for other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

TODAY: Eric enlists the assistance of an old friend to help his current situation with Sheila. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vYc7sh0C0L — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Joe Seer/Shutterstock]