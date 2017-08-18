Kendall, Kylie Jenner Grilled By Notorious BIG’s Mom Over Biggie T-Shirts [Video]

Kendall and Kylie Jenner caused a serious firestorm in June when they attempted to sell T-Shirts showing their faces alongside legendary rap and hip-hop stars, including the late Notorious BIG and Tupac.

After a whole lot of backlash that included a scathing response from Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace, she’s now speaking out about the aftermath of the drama and revealing that the reality sisters did in fact get in contact with her to personally apologize for their oversight.

New York radio station Hot 97 FM posted a clip of Wallace discussing the Biggie T-Shirt controversy during a recent Q&A session to their Instagram page on August 17.

Notorious BIG’s mom was asked by a fan about the drama that stemmed from the tops and she told the crowd that the Jenner girls did in fact reach out to apologize personally, during which time she took the opportunity to grill them on exactly why they thought it would be a good idea to release the unauthorized shirts.

“They reached out to me and apologized wholeheartedly,” she said after a fan in the audience at the event asked about the drama over the tops, which the Jenner girls attempted to sell on their website for $125. “I asked them a few questions, tough questions, and I got the answers.”

Ms. Wallace speaks on #KendallJenner & #KylieJenner reaching out to her & their conversation after the unauthorized release of vintage #Biggie Shirts A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Wallace didn’t reveal exactly what questions she asked the girls, who shot to fame a decade ago on their family’s E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, though after her scathing clap back aimed at Kylie and Kendall in June, she probably didn’t hold back.

Biggie’s mom slammed the sisters on Instagram in June and confirmed that the vintage style T-Shirts, which featured either Kendall or Kylie’s face superimposed over an image of Notorious BIG and his fellow rappers depending on the design, had nothing to do with him or his estate and were not authorized by her.

“I am not sure who told [Kylie] and [Kendall] that they had the right to do this,” she captioned a photo of the shirts with a giant red X through the clothing items.

“The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me,” she wrote.

“I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt,” Notorious BIG’s mom continued on the social media site, slamming Kendall and Kylie as “disrespectful” and “disgusting” before calling the decision to use her son’s likeness on their merchandise “exploitation at its worst.”

TMZ also reported at the time that Biggie’s estate allegedly sent a cease and desist letter to the Jenners, though Voletta didn’t confirm or deny the claims this week.

Amid the media firestorm and serious backlash on social media, the Jenner sisters then issued a heartfelt apology on both of their Twitter accounts on June 29 where they vowed to learn from the experience.

Kendall and Kylie also took the T-Shirts down from their websites.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions]