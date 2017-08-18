Robin Thicke Expecting Baby With Girlfriend April Love Geary On Dad Alan’s Birthday, Instagram Fans Celebrate

Robin Thicke is expecting his first baby with girlfriend April Love Geary. Interestingly, the due date falls on his dad Alan Thicke’s birthday, March 1. April broke the news on her Instagram page while sharing an ultrasound picture of the baby.

April declared that they were excited to share the news with their fans. She also announced that the due date would be on Alan’s birthday. Even though the model is just 22, she has been with Robin for three years now. The couple went public about their relationship, soon after Robin’s wife Paula Patton filed for divorce in 2015.

According to reports, the couple is expecting a baby girl. This is not the first child for Robin, 40. Last year, the “Lost Without You” singer had a bitter custody battle for his seven-year-old son, Julian, with wife Paula. Instagram fans, nevertheless, started celebrating as soon as April broke the news.

They expressed their happiness for the “amazing” news. Many of them called it “special,” while some of them identified from the scan image that it was a girl. Julian is apparently “super excited for a little sister.”

For April, it’s a “lil peanut” that she is carrying as she is holidaying in Hawaii at the moment. Soon after sharing the scan photo, she shared her own image. The bikini-clad model’s pic should now be considered the first official image of her baby bump.

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut???? A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

“Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut.”

One of the Instagram fans notices that April, despite being pregnant, is still thinner than her. There are even proposals for offering help regarding having newborn care specialists and lactation consultants.

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Some of the Instagram users referred to Robin Thicke cheating on his wife with April. Some other users asked her to ignore the haters. According to TMZ, Robin is not yet divorced with Paula Patton, even though the couple split long back.

Robin Thicke has previously said how strong a bond he shares with his Julian. According to him, he does everything with his son that “dads and kids do,” according to Metro. They go to ball games, museums and theme parks together. Julian apparently has a great voice, and he is already interested in singing.

Robin’s dad, Alan Thicke, passed away last December. The actor-songwriter would have turned 70 on this birthday.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for National Geographic Channel]