Teen Girl Helped Her Brother Rape Three Children Then Took Photos While Sexually Assaulting Them

A teen girl and her half-brother have been jailed for sexually assaulting three children and then exchanging graphic images of the sexual abuse with each other.

Matthew David Thatcher, 26, and his half-sister Emily Thomson, 18, admitted to 36 counts relating to the sexual abuse of three children. All children are aged under 16.

On Tuesday, Cardiff Crown Court’s hearing ruled that Thatcher and Thomson took photos of themselves sexually assaulting the three children. Graphic messages containing the brother and sister’s discussions about the abuse were discovered as well, according to Wales Online.

“The images and messages showed a careless disregard for the welfare of the children,” recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees said.

Mandy Wright, 38, of Ely, Cardiff was also arrested for her part in the sex crime, including possession of graphic images of the assault.

South Wales Police officers discovered hundreds of disturbing images that were taken while the trio were sexually assaulting the three minors. Some of the images were filed under the most extreme category — category A.

Recorder Rees said during the hearing that the trio’s sexual assault caused the children to cry “like they could not breathe.”

“He descended into the darkest of places,” said Recorder Rees of Thatcher.

“He discovered that he was capable of doing the most dreadful things.” “He was caught up in something that he found very difficult to get out of. It was a dreadful thing that was taking place.”

They targeted three children in their sustained catalogue of abuse https://t.co/0cwvstwFuK — WalesOnline (@WalesOnline) August 17, 2017

A medical examiner said that one of the victims suffered signs of “chronic sexual abuse.”

Thomson reasoned she did the horrendous crime because she was “blinded with her infatuation” for her half-brother Thatcher and she was in “love” with him. Thomson added she “did not view him as a relative.”

Authorities were able to catch on to the trio’s sexual crimes after Thatcher met up with whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl he had exchanged messages with on Facebook. That someone turned out to be prosecutor Suzanne Thomas, who told the court that their messages became “sexual” before the meet up was arranged.

Thomas contacted the police as soon as Thatcher arrived at the location they agreed on.

As the verdict for the court hearing came in, Thatcher was sentenced to 26 years, Thomson to 12 years, and Wright to seven years, as reported by the Sun.

Thatcher was found guilty of 15 offenses, including rape and sexual assault of a minor. Thomson was charged with 16 offenses, including sexual assault and for forcing a minor to engage in sexual activity. Wright was charged with five counts.

The court also imposed sexual harm prevention orders on all three.

DCI Karen Thomas of South Wales Police issued a statement after the court hearing.

“Today, Matthew Thatcher, Emily Thomson, and Mandy Wright have been given long and deserved sentences for what are abhorrent crimes which have had a devastating impact upon their victims.” “Absorbing the detail and the nature of the abuse committed by these individuals has been harrowing for even the most experienced professionals involved in the investigation. I would like to take this opportunity to publicly commend the bravery of the victims in this case – they have experienced things which nobody should have to endure.”

[Featured Image by Andrei Burylov/Shutterstock]